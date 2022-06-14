7 facts about the human brain

The brain is one of Organs most important organs of the human body, without which life is not possible, however, little is known about the functioning of this vital organ.

However, many studies are carried out every year and some very interesting curiosities are already known:

1. Weighs about 1.4 kg

Although it represents only 2% of the total weight of an adult, weighing approximately 1.4 kg, the brain is the organ that expends the most oxygen and energy, consuming up to 20% of the oxygen-rich blood pumped by the heart.

In some cases, when taking a test or studying, for example, the brain can use up to 50% of all the oxygen available in the body.

2. It has more than 600 km of blood vessels

The brain is not the largest organ in the human body, however, to receive all the oxygen it needs to work properly, it contains many blood vessels that, if placed face to face, would reach 600 km.

3. Size doesn’t matter

Different people have different sized brains, but that doesn’t mean that the bigger the brain, the greater the intelligence or memory. In fact, the brain of humanity today is much smaller than it was 5,000 years ago, but the average IQ has been increasing over time.

A possible explanation for this fact is that the brain is becoming more and more efficient to function better with a smaller size, expending less energy.

4. We use more than 10% of the brain

Contrary to popular belief, humans do not use only 10% of their brain. In fact, all parts of the brain have a specific function, and although they are not all working at the same time, almost all of them are active during the day, quickly passing the 10% mark.

5. There is no explanation for dreams

Almost everyone dreams about something every night, even if they don’t remember it the next day. However, although it is a universal event, there is still no scientific explanation for the phenomenon.

Some theories point out that it is a way for the brain to remain stimulated during sleep, but others also explain that it can be a way to absorb and store the thoughts and memories that one has had during the day.

6. You can’t tickle yourself

One of the most important parts of the brain, known as the cerebellum, is responsible for the movement of the various parts of the body and, therefore, is able to predict sensations, which means that the body does not have a normal response to tickling made by the person himself. , since the brain is able to know exactly where each finger will touch the skin.

7. You can’t feel pain in the brain

There are no pain sensors in the brain, so it is not possible to feel pain from cuts or blows directly in the brain. That’s why neurosurgeons can do surgery while you’re awake, without the person feeling pain.

However, there are sensors in the membranes and skin that cover the skull and brain, and it is this pain that is felt when accidents happen that cause head injuries or during a simple headache, for example.