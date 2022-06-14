6 tips for hair to grow faster after chemotherapy

For hair to grow faster, it is necessary to have a good diet and a healthy lifestyle, in addition to taking care of the new wires. After chemotherapy, the hair takes about 2 to 3 months to grow back, and it is common for the new hair to be a little different from the old hair, and it can be curly when it used to be straight or vice versa.

The texture and color of the hair also often change, and it can even happen that white hair is born after chemotherapy. In about 1 year, most people have completely normal hair again, but in some cases this does not happen and the person starts to have a new type of hair.

The following are some tips to help with hair growth after chemotherapy:

1. Take vitamins

Several vitamins are essential for hair growth, such as B-complex vitamins and vitamins A, C, D and E. The vitamins will help maintain healthy skin and scalp, as well as strengthen hair strands. They are also important for the immune system, helping the body to recover and strengthen.

In addition to these vitamins, there are also remedies that can be advised by the oncologist, such as Minoxidil, Pantogar and Hair-Active.

2. Eat well

A healthy diet will provide you with all the nutrients you need not only to help your hair grow, but also to speed up your body’s recovery after chemotherapy. Therefore, you should eat fruits, vegetables, whole foods, olive oil and grains such as flaxseed and chia, in addition to avoiding the consumption of foods rich in fat, such as sausage, sausage and frozen ready-to-eat foods. Drinking plenty of water is also important to keep your skin and scalp hydrated.

Watch the following video and see the foods that help hair grow:

3. Do not use chemical products on your hair

Using chemicals can injure the scalp and weaken the structure of new strands, so it’s important to avoid dyeing your hair or using straightening products while your hair is still very thin and brittle.

4. Moisturize your hair

As soon as the wires start to grow, do hair hydration at least once a week. It will help strengthen the hair and improve its texture, as well as hydrate the scalp. See some homemade hair hydration recipes.

5. Decrease stress

Stress is known to cause hair loss, so one should try to reduce stress at home and at work. Many people have a busy routine and daily feel irritated or tired, and without realizing it, they end up harming the proper functioning of the body, causing hair loss or weakening of the immune system, for example. Check out some techniques to relax.

6. Practice physical activity

Practicing physical activity 3 to 5 times a week helps to reduce stress, strengthen the body and improve blood circulation, thus helping hair growth.

In addition, it is important to remember that hair needs time to grow, and that it is necessary to be patient and very careful with the new strands in order to stimulate healthy hair growth. In addition to the tips above, see also other 7 tips for hair to grow faster.