Ointments for Phimosis: what they are and how to use

The use of ointments for phimosis is mainly indicated for children and aims to reduce fibrosis and favor the exposure of the glans. This is due to the presence of corticosteroids in the composition of the ointment, which has anti-inflammatory action and makes the skin thinner, helping to treat phimosis.

Although these types of ointments are not always necessary during treatment, they help to relieve pain and speed up treatment. However, they should only be used under the guidance of a urologist or pediatrician. Although ointments help to treat and relieve the symptoms of phimosis, they are usually not indicated for adults, in which case surgery is indicated. Check out what treatments are available to treat phimosis.

Some of the most commonly used ointments to treat phimosis include:

Postec: This ointment is a specific ointment for phimosis that, in addition to the corticoid, has another substance that helps the skin to become even more flexible, hyaluronidase, facilitating the exposure of the glans. This ointment is usually indicated in cases of congenital phimosis;

Betnovate, Berlison or Drenison: these are ointments that contain only corticosteroids and so can also be used for other skin conditions.

It is important that the treatment is recommended by the doctor, because according to the age and characteristics of the phimosis, different forms of treatment may be indicated.

In addition, it is important for the doctor to monitor the evolution of phimosis over time as the ointment is applied, because if there is no improvement, surgery may be recommended.

In children, this type of ointment should only be used after 12 months of age, if there is no regression of phimosis with spontaneous release of the foreskin.

How to use

The ointment for phimosis should be applied to the foreskin twice a day, every 12 hours after hygiene of the intimate region. The ointment should be used for 3 weeks or as directed by the doctor, and the treatment can be repeated for another cycle.

After applying the ointment, the doctor may advise you to do foreskin stretching exercises to reduce and even cure the degree of phimosis. However, more serious cases, such as Kayaba grades I and II, may be more difficult to treat with the ointment alone, and other forms of treatment are recommended.