6 main diseases of the urinary system (and how to treat them)

Urinary tract infection is the disease most often associated with the urinary system and can occur in both men and women regardless of age. However, other diseases can affect the urinary system, such as kidney failure, chronic kidney disease, kidney stones, and bladder and kidney cancer, for example.

It is important that whenever there is a sign or symptom of a change in the urinary system, such as pain or burning when urinating, foamy or very strong-smelling urine, or the presence of blood in the urine, the nephrologist or urologist is sought for tests that can be performed. indicate the cause of the symptoms so that treatment can begin.

1. Urinary tract infection

Urinary infection corresponds to the proliferation of a microorganism, bacteria or fungus, in any part of the urinary system, causing symptoms such as pain, discomfort and burning sensation when urinating, for example. Most of the time, symptoms of infection arise due to the imbalance of the microbiota in the genital region, due to stress or lack of hygiene, for example.

Urinary tract infection can receive a specific classification according to the structure of the urinary system affected:

cystitis which is the most common type of urinary infection and occurs when a microorganism reaches the bladder, causing cloudy urine, abdominal pain, heaviness in the bottom of the belly, low and persistent fever and a burning sensation when urinating;

which is the most common type of urinary infection and occurs when a microorganism reaches the bladder, causing cloudy urine, abdominal pain, heaviness in the bottom of the belly, low and persistent fever and a burning sensation when urinating; urethritiswhich happens when bacteria or fungus reaches the urethra, causing inflammation and leading to the appearance of symptoms such as frequent urge to urinate, pain or burning when urinating and yellow discharge.

Nephritiswhich is the most serious infection and happens when the infectious agent reaches the kidneys, causes inflammation and leads to the appearance of symptoms such as an urgent urge to urinate, but in small amounts, cloudy urine with a cloudy smell, presence of blood in the urine, pain abdomen and fever.

How to treat: Treatment for urinary infection should be recommended by the urologist according to the signs and symptoms presented by the person, as well as according to the result of the requested urine tests, and the use of the antibiotic Ciprofloxacin is usually indicated. In cases where no symptoms are observed, the use of antibiotics is usually not recommended, only monitoring the person in order to check if there has been an increase in the amount of bacteria. Learn about other remedies for urinary tract infection.

2. Kidney failure

Renal failure is characterized by the difficulty of the kidney to filter the blood correctly and promote the elimination of harmful substances to the body, which accumulate in the blood and can result in diseases, such as increased blood pressure and blood acidosis, which leads to the appearance of some characteristic signs and symptoms such as shortness of breath, palpitations and disorientation, for example.

How to treat: When renal failure is identified as soon as the first symptoms appear, it is possible to reverse it through the use of medications indicated by the urologist or nephrologist and through changes in eating habits in order to avoid renal overload. In addition, in some cases, hemodialysis may be recommended so that the blood is filtered and the accumulated substances are removed.

Learn in the following video how to eat in the treatment of kidney failure:

3. Chronic kidney disease

Chronic kidney disease, also called CKD or chronic kidney failure, is the progressive loss of kidney function that does not lead to the appearance of signs or symptoms that indicate loss of function, being only noticed when the kidney is almost empty. occupation.

The symptoms of CKD are more frequent in people of older age, hypertensive, diabetic or with a family history of CKD and appear when the disease is already at an advanced stage, and the person may experience swelling in the feet, weakness, urine with foam, body itching, cramps and loss of appetite for no apparent reason, for example. Learn how to identify chronic kidney disease.

How to treat: The treatment of CKD is done, in the most severe cases, through hemodialysis to remove substances that are in excess in the blood and that were not properly removed by the kidneys. In addition, the doctor may recommend the use of some medications and a change in diet to avoid renal overload. See how the treatment of CKD should be.

4. Kidney stones

Kidney stones are popularly called kidney stones and appear suddenly, and can be eliminated through the urine or become trapped in the urethra, causing a lot of pain, especially in the lumbar region and which can cause difficulty in moving, and the presence of blood in the urethra. urine. Kidney stones can have different compositions and their formation is closely related to lifestyle habits, such as lack of physical activity, incorrect diet and little water consumption during the day, but it can also be directly linked to genetic factors.

How to treat: Treatment for kidney stones can vary depending on the intensity of symptoms and the size and location of the stones, which is verified by imaging. In some cases, the doctor may recommend the use of medication to relieve pain and facilitate the elimination of the stone. However, when the stone is large or obstructing the urethra or ureter, for example, minor surgery may be recommended to remove the stone.

In all cases, it is important to drink plenty of water and be careful with food, because in this way, in addition to treating the existing stone, it prevents the appearance of others. Understand how to eat to avoid kidney stones:

5. Urinary incontinence

Urinary incontinence is characterized by the involuntary loss of urine and it can happen in both men and women regardless of age. Incontinence can happen due to increased pressure in the bladder, which is more common in pregnancy, or due to changes in the muscle structures that support the pelvic floor.

How to treat: In these cases, the recommendation is that exercises are performed to strengthen the pelvic muscles and prevent involuntary loss of urine. In addition, the use of medication or surgery may be indicated in the most serious cases. Learn how to treat urinary incontinence.

6. Cancer

Some types of cancer can affect the urinary system, such as bladder and kidney cancer, which can occur when malignant cells develop in these organs or become the focus of metastases. In general, bladder and kidney cancer causes symptoms such as pain and burning when urinating, increased urge to urinate, excessive tiredness, loss of appetite, presence of blood in the urine, appearance of a mass in the abdominal region and weight loss without apparent cause.

How to treat: Treatment should be indicated after identifying the type and grade of cancer, and surgery may be indicated by the nephrologist or oncologist to remove the tumor, followed by chemotherapy or radiotherapy or immunotherapy. In some cases, a kidney transplant may also be necessary when the kidney is found to be severely damaged.

How the diagnosis is made

The diagnosis of diseases of the urinary system should be made by the urologist or nephrologist according to the signs and symptoms presented by the person. A urine test and urine culture are usually indicated to check for any changes in these tests and for infections.

In addition, it is recommended to carry out biochemical tests that evaluate renal function, such as the measurement of urea and creatinine in the blood. It may also be recommended to carry out the measurement of some biochemical cancer markers, such as BTA, CEA and NPM22, which are normally altered in bladder cancer, in addition to imaging tests that allow visualization of the urinary system.