home treatment to lower cholesterol

Home treatment to lower bad cholesterol, LDL, is done through the consumption of foods rich in fiber, omega-3 and antioxidants, as they help to reduce circulating LDL levels in the blood and increase HDL levels, which is the good cholesterol. In addition, to lower cholesterol it is important to avoid the consumption of processed foods, rich in fat and sugar and to practice physical activity on a regular basis.

Here we indicate some recipes specially indicated to help control cholesterol, but that do not replace the remedies indicated by the doctor, being just a natural complement.

1. Guava smoothie with oatmeal

An excellent home remedy to lower cholesterol quickly and naturally is to take at least 3 times a week a glass of guava smoothie with oatmeal because it is rich in antioxidants and fibers that absorb fat from food, thus reducing the amount of cholesterol. that goes into the blood.

Ingredients

125g of natural yogurt;

2 red guavas;

1 tablespoon of oatmeal;

sweeten to taste.

Preparation mode

Blend the ingredients in a blender, sweeten to taste and drink this guava smoothie at least 3 times a week.

Guava is well known for its anti-diarrheal action that helps fight diarrhea, however, the fiber present in oats has the opposite effect and so this vitamin should not clog the intestines.

2. Tomato juice

Tomato juice is rich in potassium, which is important for the proper functioning of the heart, as it acts in the transmission of cardiac nerve impulses and in the transport of nutrients into the cells. Tomatoes are also rich in lycopene, a natural substance that lowers bad cholesterol, thus reducing the risk of heart disease and prostate cancer.

Ingredients

3 tomatoes;

150 ml of water;

1 pinch of salt and another pinch of black pepper;

1 bay leaf or basil.

Preparation mode

Mix all the ingredients very well in the blender and drink. This tomato juice can also be drunk cold.

It is advisable to consume about 3 to 4 units of tomato per day, so that the daily need for lycopene, which is about 35 mg/day, is met. Therefore, tomato consumption is indicated in salads, soups, sauces and in the form of juice.

Heads up: Because it is rich in potassium, tomato should be consumed in moderation by those who suffer from chronic kidney failure and also by those who suffer from gastritis or stomach ulcers, as tomatoes are acidic.

3. Orange juice with eggplant

This juice helps to lower high cholesterol and also in the slimming process due to the decrease in oxidative stress that occurs in the cells.

Ingredients:

2 oranges;

juice of half a lemon;

1 eggplant.

Preparation mode:

To prepare the eggplant juice, just put 1 eggplant with the skin on in the blender and blend with the juice of 2 oranges, adding a little water and half a lemon. Then, sweeten to taste, strain and drink afterwards.

4. Red tea

The benefits of red tea for cholesterol are due to the presence of antioxidants that help to reduce the amount of bad cholesterol, preventing the clogging of veins and arteries. Red tea also strengthens the immune system, helps to lose weight, decreases appetite, helps to eliminate excess fat and has satiating action, being useful to control appetite and, therefore, is often indicated for those who want to lose weight.

Ingredients

1 liter of water;

2 teaspoons red.

Preparation mode

Boil 1 liter of water and add 2 teaspoons of red tea, smothering for 10 minutes. Strain and drink 3 cups daily.

Red tea is easily found in health food stores and supermarkets, it can be sold in the form of instant granules, ready-made tea bags or even the chopped leaf.

Tips to control cholesterol

To control cholesterol, it is still important to have a low-fat diet and regular physical exercise, as high cholesterol, when left untreated, increases the risk of heart attack, stroke or thrombosis. In this way, the 5 steps to control cholesterol include:

Practice 1 hour of physical exercise 3 times a week: such as swimming, brisk walking, running, treadmill, bicycle or water aerobics help to reduce bad cholesterol and increase good cholesterol, in addition to increasing blood circulation, preventing the deposit of fats in the arteries; Drink about 3 cups of yerba mate tea a day: it has antioxidant property, reducing bad cholesterol, in addition to preventing the absorption of cholesterol in the small intestine; Increase consumption of foods rich in omega 3, such as salmon, walnuts, hake, tuna or chia seeds: omega 3 helps to lower bad cholesterol and prevent blood vessel clogging; Avoid consumption of fatty or sugary foods: such as cookies, bacon, oil, cookies, ice cream, snacks, chocolates, pizza, cakes, processed foods, sauces, margarine, fried foods or sausages, for example, as they increase bad cholesterol in the blood and accelerate the formation of fat plaques and the clogging of the veins; Drink red grape juice on an empty stomach: The red grape has resveratrol, which is an antioxidant and helps to reduce bad cholesterol levels in the blood.

In addition to these steps to control cholesterol, it is very important to take the cholesterol medication prescribed by the doctor every day so that the cholesterol levels in the blood do not become unregulated.

However, opting for these home remedies is a way to complement the treatment and control of cholesterol in a natural and healthy way that does not dispense with taking the medication indicated by the cardiologist, but can reduce the dose and even the need to take medication with the time.

