Pantogar: what is it for and how to use it

Pantogar is a food supplement used to treat hair and nails in case of hair loss, fragile, thin or brittle hair, preventing the appearance of gray hair and also in case of weak, brittle or cracked nails.

This supplement has in its composition some important nutrients such as calcium, cystine and vitamins, which are beneficial for hair and nails, and also contains keratin, one of the main components of hair.

what is it for

Pantogar is indicated in case of diffuse alopecia, hair loss and degenerative changes in the hair structure, that is, it can be used on damaged, lifeless, brittle, lackluster, colorless, sunburned hair or treatments for straightening hair or excessive use of hair dryer or flat iron.

In addition, it is also used to treat weak, brittle or cracked nails.

How to use

It is important to use Pantogar according to the dermatologist’s indication.

The recommended dose of pantogar in adults is 1 capsule, 3 times a day for 3 to 6 months of treatment, and treatment may need to be continued or repeated as directed by the physician.

For adolescents over 12 years of age, the recommended dose is 1 to 2 capsules per day.

Side effects

Pantogar is generally well tolerated, however some side effects may occur which may include increased sweating, rapid pulse, skin reactions such as itching and hives, and gastrointestinal discomfort such as a burning sensation in the stomach, nausea, gas and abdominal pain.

who shouldn’t use

This supplement is contraindicated for children under 12 years of age and for people allergic to any of the components of the formula.

In addition, people who use Sulfonamide, pregnant or breastfeeding women or people who have a health problem, should consult their doctor before starting treatment with Pantogar.

This product is also not suitable for people who have scarring alopecia and male pattern baldness.

5 common questions

Here are some of the most common questions about using this product:

1. Does Pantogar make hair grow faster?

Not. This supplement just provides all the nutrients needed to fight hair loss, facilitating its healthy growth. However, you have to wait for the necessary treatment time because hair grows only about 1.5 cm per month.

2. Does Pantogar get fat?

Not. This supplement is not related to weight gain because it contains no calories and does not have fluid retention as side effects.

3. Can only women use Pantogar?

Not. Men can also use Pantogar, however this supplement is not effective against male pattern baldness but can be indicated if the hair is weak, brittle or damaged due to the use of chemicals.

4. How long does it take to take effect?

The use of Pantogar should take effect between 3 and 6 months, and from the second month, it is already possible to notice the growth of the hair root. In 6 months of treatment, a growth of about 8 cm is expected.

5. What happens if I take more capsules than I should?

If you use more than the recommended amount, hypervitaminosis may occur, that is, an excess of vitamins in the body that can disappear when the drug is discontinued.

