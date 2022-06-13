Male fertility test: what it is, how it works and how to do it

The male fertility test is used to detect if the amount of sperm per milliliter of sperm is within the levels considered normal, allowing to determine if the man has a number of sperm considered fertile. However, this is not the only parameter that determines fertility, and there may be other factors that make pregnancy difficult.

Fertility tests look similar to pregnancy tests and can be done at home and are available at pharmacies under the names Confirme. This test is easy to use, only a semen sample is needed to obtain the result.

How it works

The male fertility tests allow, from a sperm sample, to detect if the number of sperm is above 15 million per milliliter, which are the levels considered normal.

When the value is higher, the test is positive and means that the man has an amount of sperm considered fertile. However, it is important for the couple to know that this is not the only male fertility indicator and that, therefore, even if the result is positive, there may be other factors that end up making pregnancy difficult, and it is important to consult a urologist, for further tests to be carried out.

If the value is negative, it means that the number of spermatozoa is lower than normal, and it is advisable to consult a doctor, to carry out other tests and, if necessary, carry out fertility treatments. See the main causes of male infertility and learn what to do.

how to take the test

To perform the test, follow these steps:

Collect the sperm in a collection bottle. You must wait at least 48 hours since the last ejaculation to collect the sample, not exceeding more than 7 days; Let the sample rest in the collection flask for 20 minutes; Shake the vial gently, in a circular direction, 10 times; Dip the pipette tip into the vial, collecting sample up to the first mark; Transfer the sample to the vial containing the diluent; Cap the vial, gently homogenize the solution and let it rest for 2 minutes; Add two drops of the above mixture to the test device (which must be positioned horizontally), avoiding the formation of bubbles. Wait 5 to 10 minutes until the result is obtained.

After this period of time, the result will appear. If only one line appears, it means that the result is negative, if two lines appear, the result is positive, which means that for each milliliter of sperm, there are more than 15 million sperm, which is the minimum amount for a man considered fertile.

care to be taken

To perform the fertility test, a period of sexual abstinence of at least 48 hours and a maximum of 7 days is required. Also, the test should not be reused.

See other tests that allow you to assess a man’s fertility.