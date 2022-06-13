Primary immunodeficiency: what it is, symptoms and treatment

Primary immunodeficiency, or PID, is a situation in which there are changes in components of the immune system, which makes the person more susceptible to various diseases, since the immune system does not work properly. The main indicative sign of PID is the occurrence of recurrent bacterial infections, mainly sinusitis, otitis and pneumonia.

Primary immunodeficiency is a genetic and congenital disease, being more common in case of consanguineous marriage, which is marriage between people of the same family, and the diagnosis is usually not made soon after birth due to the lack of knowledge about this disease. However, early diagnosis is essential to ensure well-being and quality of life for the child, in addition to avoiding serious complications that can result in death, for example.

main symptoms

Symptoms of primary immunodeficiency usually appear in the first few months of life, however, in some cases, symptoms may only appear in adulthood, as it depends on the type and severity of the genetic change.

Symptoms can be noticed in any part of the body, as it can affect any organ or system, however symptoms related to the respiratory system are mainly noticed, which can cause primary immunodeficiency to be confused with respiratory and infectious diseases of childhood. .

Thus, for primary immunodeficiency to be taken into account at the time of diagnosis, it is important to be aware of some signs and symptoms, such as:

4 or more ear infections in less than 1 year;

2 or more respiratory tract infections in less than 1 year;

Use of antibiotics for more than 2 months with no effect;

More than two cases of pneumonia in less than 1 year;

Delay in the child’s development;

Recurrent intestinal infections;

Emergence of vaccine complications;

Frequent appearance of skin abscesses.

In addition, if the family has a history of primary immunodeficiency or the child is the daughter of a consanguineous couple, there is a greater chance of having primary immunodeficiency.

It is important that parents are aware of the symptoms presented by the child and the occurrence of recurrent infections so that the diagnosis is made and treatment started as soon as possible to avoid serious complications, such as severe respiratory compromise and septicemia, which can be fatal. .

how is the diagnosis

Diagnosis can be made through blood tests and specific genetic tests, as there are more than 100 types of primary immunodeficiencies.

It is important that the diagnosis of primary immunodeficiencies be made within the first year of life so that it is possible to advise the family on the treatment and care needed to maintain the child’s well-being and avoid complications. Despite being a fundamental test, the primary immunodeficiency diagnostic test is not available by the Unified Health System, only in private clinics.

Primary immunodeficiency treatment

The treatment of primary immunodeficiency should be done according to the pediatrician’s guidance and varies according to the symptoms presented by the child, severity and stage of identification.

When PID is identified early or the symptoms are mild, the pediatrician may recommend immunoglobulin therapy, in which antibodies that are lacking in the body are administered, improving the activity of the immune system. In addition, administration of antibiotics directly into the vein may be recommended to fight recurrent infections.

However, when it comes to severe PID, which may be due to a later diagnosis or the presence of mutations that further compromise immunity, a bone marrow transplant may be necessary. See how a bone marrow transplant is done.