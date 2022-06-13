Hypokalemia: what it is, causes, symptoms and treatment

Hypokalemia, also called hypokalemia, is a situation in which there is a low amount of potassium in the blood, which can cause muscle weakness, cramps and change in heartbeat, for example, which can happen due to the use of laxatives, frequent vomiting or as a result of taking any medication.

Potassium is an electrolyte that can be easily found in various foods, such as bananas, pumpkin seeds, orange and carrot juice, for example, and is essential for the proper functioning of muscles and the transmission of nerve impulses. Low concentrations of this electrolyte in the blood can cause some symptoms and lead to long-term consequences, and it is important that hypokalemia is identified and treated correctly according to the doctor’s guidance. Learn more about potassium.

Symptoms of hypokalemia

The decrease in the amount of potassium in the blood can lead to the appearance of some signs and symptoms, since this electrolyte is essential for various functions in the body. Symptoms can vary from person to person and also according to the severity of hypokalemia, however, in general, the main symptoms are:

cramps;

Involuntary muscle contraction;

Constant weakness;

Difficulty breathing;

Change in heart rate;

Paralysis, in the most severe cases.

The normal amount of potassium in the blood is between 3.5 mEq/L and 5.5 mEq/L and may vary between laboratories. Thus, amounts lower than 3.5 mEq/L characterize hypokalemia.

Main causes

The main causes that lead to a decrease in potassium in the blood are:

vomiting and diarrhea which are the most common causes of low blood potassium due to loss from the gastrointestinal tract;

which are the most common causes of low blood potassium due to loss from the gastrointestinal tract; Use of some medications such as insulin, salbutamol and theophylline, for example, as they promote the entry of potassium into the cells, with a decrease in its concentration in the blood;

such as insulin, salbutamol and theophylline, for example, as they promote the entry of potassium into the cells, with a decrease in its concentration in the blood; hyperthyroidism in which potassium is also displaced into cells;

in which potassium is also displaced into cells; Change in the adrenal glands resulting in increased production of aldosterone, which is a hormone that regulates the balance between sodium and potassium and which, when elevated, favors the elimination of potassium in the urine, which results in hypokalemia;

resulting in increased production of aldosterone, which is a hormone that regulates the balance between sodium and potassium and which, when elevated, favors the elimination of potassium in the urine, which results in hypokalemia; Regular use of laxatives as it can lead to loss of electrolytes, which can, in the long run, cause kidney and heart problems;

as it can lead to loss of electrolytes, which can, in the long run, cause kidney and heart problems; Cushing’s syndromewhich is a disease that occurs due to an increase in the concentration of cortisol in the blood and, as a consequence of this, there is greater excretion of potassium in the urine, causing hypokalemia.

Potassium deficiency in the blood is rarely related to food, since most of the foods consumed on a daily basis have adequate amounts of potassium. Discover foods rich in potassium.

The diagnosis of hypokalemia is made from the dosage of potassium in the blood and urine, in addition to an electrocardiogram, as there may be changes in the heartbeat. It is important that hypokalemia is identified and treated properly, as very low concentrations of potassium in the blood can lead to muscle paralysis and kidney failure, for example, which is a very serious situation for people who have heart problems.

How is the treatment done?

Treatment for low blood potassium is based on the cause of the hypokalemia, the person’s symptoms, and the potassium concentration in the blood. Most of the time, the general practitioner recommends the use of an oral potassium supplement, which should be used in small doses during a meal to avoid irritation of the gastrointestinal system.

In the most severe cases, which is when the potassium concentration is equal to or below 2.0 mEq/L, it is recommended to administer potassium directly into the vein so that the levels of this electrolyte are regularized more quickly. Potassium directly into the vein is also indicated when there are very large changes in heart rate or when even with the use of oral supplements, the potassium level continues to fall.