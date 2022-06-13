Déjà vu: 4 theories that explain the feeling of having already lived something

Déjà vu is the French term that literally means “seen”. This term is used to designate the feeling that the person has of having already lived in the past an exact moment through which he is going through in the present, or of feeling that a strange place is familiar.

It’s the strange feeling one thinks about”I’ve been through this situation before.” It’s as if that moment had already been lived before it actually happened.

However, although it is a sensation relatively common to all people, there is still no single scientific explanation that justifies why it happens. That’s because oyeah vu it is a quick event, difficult to predict and that happens without any warning sign, being difficult to study.

However, there are some theories that, although they can be somewhat complex, can justify theyeah vu:

1. Accidental brain activation

This theory uses the assumption that the brain takes two steps when observing a familiar scene:

The brain searches every memory for another that contains similar elements; If you identify a memory similar to what is being experienced, let them know that it is a similar situation.

However, this process can go wrong and the brain can end up indicating that a situation is similar to another that has already been experienced, when in fact it is not.

2. Memory malfunction

This is one of the oldest theories, in which researchers believe that the brain goes ahead of short-term memories, immediately arriving at the oldest memories, confusing them and making them believe that the most recent memories, which may still be being built. about the moment being lived, are old, creating the feeling that the same situation has been lived before.

3. Double processing

This theory is related to the way the brain processes information that comes from the senses. In normal situations, the temporal lobe of the left hemisphere separates and analyzes the information that arrives at the brain and then sends it to the right hemisphere, with this information then returning to the left hemisphere.

Thus, each piece of information passes through the left side of the brain twice. When this second pass takes longer to happen, the brain may have a harder time processing the information, thinking it’s a memory of the past.

4. Memories of wrong sources

Our brain stores vivid memories from various sources, such as daily life, movies we’ve watched or books we’ve read in the past. Thus, this theory proposes that when a déjà vu happens, in fact the brain is identifying a situation similar to something we watch or read, confusing it with something that actually happened in real life.