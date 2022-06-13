Bell’s palsy: what it is, symptoms, causes and treatment options

Bell’s palsy, also known as peripheral facial palsy, happens when the facial nerve becomes inflamed and a person loses control of the muscles on one side of the face, resulting in a crooked mouth, difficulty making expressions, and even a tingling sensation.

Most of the time, this inflammation is temporary and happens after a viral infection, such as herpes, rubella or mumps, improving between a few weeks and 6 months. But it can also be a permanent situation, especially if there is some damage to the facial nerve pathway.

Ideally, any type of facial paralysis should be evaluated by a doctor, because at an early stage it can be a sign of a more serious situation, such as a stroke, and should be correctly identified and treated.

main symptoms

Some of the most characteristic symptoms of Bell’s palsy include:

Paralysis on one side of the face;

Crooked mouth and drooping eye;

Difficulty making facial expressions, eating or drinking;

Mild pain or tingling on the affected side;

Dry eyes and mouth;

Headache;

Difficulty holding saliva.

These symptoms usually come on quickly and affect one side of the face, although in rarer cases there may also be nerve inflammation on both sides of the face, causing symptoms to appear on both sides of the face.

The symptoms of Bell’s palsy are similar with some signs of serious problems, such as a stroke or brain tumor, so it’s important to always have a doctor’s evaluation.

How to confirm the diagnosis

The diagnosis usually starts with an assessment of the muscles of the face and the symptoms reported, but the doctor may also order some additional tests, such as a CT scan, an MRI, and some blood tests. These tests, in addition to helping to diagnose Bell’s palsy, also help rule out other problems that may have facial paralysis as a symptom.

What Causes Bell’s Palsy

The exact cause that causes inflammation of the facial nerve and the appearance of Bell’s palsy is still not known, however, it is common for this type of change to appear after viral infections such as:

Herpes, simplex or zoster;

HIV;

Mononucleosis;

Lyme Disease.

In addition, it is more common in pregnant women, people with diabetes, patients with lung infections or when there is a family history of paralysis.

How is the treatment done?

The treatment for Bell’s palsy can be done through the use of medication and physiotherapy and speech therapy sessions, and most people recover completely within 1 month of treatment.

However, there are several treatment options:

1. Medicines

Drug treatment of Bell’s palsy must be indicated by a neurologist and consists of the use of corticosteroids, such as prednisone or prednisolone, and antivirals, such as acyclovir or vanciclovir, which can start to be used up to 3 days after the onset of symptoms.

As Bell’s palsy causes muscle contraction in the face, it can lead to pain, and in these situations, the use of analgesics such as aspirin, dipyrone or paracetamol may be recommended to relieve this symptom.

In addition, if the paralysis prevents the closure of one of the eyes, it is necessary to apply an ointment directly to the eye before going to sleep to protect it from extreme dryness, and during the day it is important to use lubricating eye drops and sunglasses. sun to protect from sun and wind.

2. Physiotherapy

In physical therapy sessions, the person performs exercises that help to strengthen the facial muscles and improve blood circulation in the nerve, such as:

Open and close your eyes tightly; Try to raise your eyebrows; Bring the eyebrows together, forming vertical wrinkles; Frowning the forehead making horizontal wrinkles appear on the forehead; Smiling forcefully, showing teeth and not showing teeth; Give a ‘yellow smile’; Clench your teeth tightly; Make a ‘pout’; Put a pen in your mouth and try to make a drawing on a sheet of paper; Bring your lips together as if you want to ‘send a kiss’; Open your mouth as wide as you can; Wrinkle your nose, as if you smell a bad smell; Making soap bubbles; Inflate air balloons; make faces; Try to open the nostrils.

These exercises can also be done at home to improve symptoms more quickly, but they should always be guided by a physical therapist, according to each case.

During these exercises, the physical therapist may use an ice cube wrapped in a napkin sheet to slide over the paralyzed area as a stimulus for muscle contraction. To help the person perform the contraction, the therapist can help the sense of movement by placing 2 or 3 fingers on the face, which are then removed so that the person can maintain the contraction properly.

3. Acupuncture

Some studies have been developed to evaluate the benefits of acupuncture in the treatment of Bell’s palsy, and some results indicate that this technique of traditional Chinese medicine can improve the function and reduce the stiffness of the nerves of the face, through the stimulation of nerve fibers in the face. skin and muscles of the face. See how acupuncture is done.

4. Surgery

In some situations, surgery may be indicated by the doctor, especially in cases where there is a lot of involvement of the facial nerve, which is only confirmed after doing the electroneuromyography exam.

After surgery, psychotherapy may be indicated for psychological support, because when the face is very different from what it was before, it can be difficult for a person to recognize and accept himself, especially when he needs to develop professional activities in which there is contact with other people.

5. Speech therapy

Speech therapy sessions are indicated for the rehabilitation of a person who has had Bell’s palsy, as it helps to recover facial movements and expressions, as well as helping to stimulate speech, chewing and swallowing functions. This type of therapy must be carried out by a trained professional and the number of sessions per week and duration of treatment will be determined by the speech therapist together with the doctor.

How long does recovery take

Complete recovery should take approximately 3 to 4 months, and as soon as physiotherapy begins, some advances may be noticed. About 15% of people who have this peripheral facial paralysis do not recover completely, and there may be a need for botox or surgery months later.