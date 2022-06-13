5 exercises to breathe better: how and when to do

Breathing exercises are intended to help displace secretions to be more easily eliminated, facilitate oxygen exchange, improve diaphragm mobility, favor chest drainage, restore lung capacity, and prevent or re-expand affected areas of the lung.

These exercises can be done with the help of a physical therapist or alone at home, however, ideally, they should always be done on the recommendation of a health professional and according to your health history. Watch the following video to learn some exercises you can do to strengthen your lung:

Other simple exercises you can try at home are:

1. Postural drainage exercise

In this exercise you should lie on an inclined surface, keeping your head lower than your body. This will make the secretions in the respiratory tract mobilize, making it easier to cough up.

Postural drainage can be done 3 to 4 times a day, for 30 seconds or for as long as determined by the physical therapist. Learn more about how postural drainage works.

2. Abdominal-diaphragmatic breathing exercise

To correctly perform this exercise, you must place the dominant hand on the navel, and the non-dominant hand on the chest, in the region between the nipples. Afterwards, a slow inspiration should be made through the nose, in order to progressively elevate the dominant hand, avoiding elevating the non-dominant hand. The exhalation should also be slow, usually with the lips half-closed, and should bring down only the non-dominant hand.

This exercise consists of performing an inspiration using the abdominal wall and reducing the movement of the chest, followed by a passive expiration, which contributes to improving the movement of the chest wall and the distribution of ventilation, relieving shortness of breath and increasing resistance to the exercise. .

3. Exercise with air support

To perform this exercise, you must breathe in slowly, imagining that you are in an elevator that goes up floor by floor. Thus, one should inhale for 1 second, sustain the breath, continue inhaling for another 2 seconds, sustain the breath and so on, as long as possible, until the air is completely released.

This exercise should be done for about 3 minutes. If dizziness appears, it is advisable to stop and rest for a few minutes before repeating the exercise, which should be performed 3 to 5 times a day.

4. Arm lifting exercise

This exercise should be performed sitting on a chair, with your hands resting on your knees. Then, fill your chest with air and slowly lift your arms straight until they are above your head. Finally, you should lower your arms again and let all the air out of your lungs.

This exercise can also be performed lying down and should be done for 3 minutes.

5. Exercise with a straw

This exercise is done with the help of a straw, in which you have to blow air into a glass of water, making balls. For this, you must inhale deeply, hold the breath for 1 second and release the air into the straw, making small balls in the water slowly. The exercise should be repeated 10 times and should only be performed sitting or standing. If it is not possible to stay in these positions, the exercise should not be performed.

Alternatively, the person can blow on a whistle, inhaling for 2 or 3 seconds, holding the breath for 1 second, and exhaling for another 3 seconds, repeating 5 times. This exercise can now be done lying down.

Can these exercises help with COVID-19?

Breathing exercises are part of chest physiotherapy, which is usually used in people with acute or chronic lung problems, to help reduce symptoms and facilitate the recovery process.

Thus, these exercises can be used in people with COVID-19 to relieve symptoms of shortness of breath, make coughing more effective, and reduce the risk of serious complications such as pneumonia or respiratory failure.

Even in patients who may need to stay in the ICU due to COVID-19, exercises, as well as all chest physiotherapy, can be a very important part of the treatment, strengthening the breathing muscles, which can end up weakened due to the use of the ventilator.

After fighting the infection with the new coronavirus, Mirca Ocanhas explains in an informal conversation how to strengthen the lung:

Who can do the exercises

Breathing exercises are recommended for people with:

Excessive production of phlegm, due to infection, allergies or cigarette use, for example;

Accute breathing insufficiency;

Lung collapse;

Difficulty coughing.

In addition, they can still be used whenever it is necessary to increase the flow of oxygen in the body.

Who should not do the exercises

These exercises should not be performed when the person has a fever above 37.5°C, as the exercises can further raise the body temperature. Also, performing the exercise is not recommended at a time when blood pressure is high, as there may be even more pressure change.

In the case of people with heart disease, breathing exercises should only be performed under the supervision of a physical therapist, as complications may arise.