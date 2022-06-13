Can holding your pee be bad for your health?

Holding the pee for a long time is harmful to health because urine is one of the ways the body eliminates substances harmful to the body and excess microorganisms present in the genitourinary system, preventing infections and kidney stone formation, for example.

Thus, when urine accumulates in the bladder for a long time, it favors the development of microorganisms, in addition to not having complete relaxation of the bladder during urination, which can cause a little pee to accumulate in the bladder, with higher risk of complications.

It is common for children to hold their pee for some time to not stop playing, for example, however it is important that going to the bathroom is encouraged, especially before going to sleep and upon waking up, and throughout the day.

Why is holding your pee bad for you?

Pee is produced with the aim of purifying the body, as it eliminates not only substances that are in excess in the body, but also the excess and microorganisms that may exist in the urinary and genital system, preventing the development of infections. Thus, holding the pee for a long time can increase the risk of developing some diseases, such as:

urinary infections , because bacteria and fungi that are in excess remain in the urinary system, and can proliferate and result in infection. In addition, when pee is accumulated for a long time, the bladder cannot completely relax during urination, and there may still be some urine in the bladder, which also favors infections. Women usually have infections more easily than men due to the size of the urethra, which is shorter, facilitating the proliferation of microorganisms;

, because bacteria and fungi that are in excess remain in the urinary system, and can proliferate and result in infection. In addition, when pee is accumulated for a long time, the bladder cannot completely relax during urination, and there may still be some urine in the bladder, which also favors infections. Women usually have infections more easily than men due to the size of the urethra, which is shorter, facilitating the proliferation of microorganisms; Urinary incontinence since as urine accumulates over time, the bladder can lose its elastic capacity, which can favor urinary incontinence, for example;

since as urine accumulates over time, the bladder can lose its elastic capacity, which can favor urinary incontinence, for example; Kidney stone formationwhich can happen not only to not drinking water, but also to the fact that the pee accumulates, which can cause the elements that would be eliminated in the urine to sediment and remain in the urinary system, causing very uncomfortable pain and that, in In some cases, surgical removal of the stones may be necessary.

That way, as soon as you feel the urge to pee, it is recommended that you do so, as it is possible to avoid future problems. If you feel like peeing, but you can’t, it’s important to consult a doctor so that the cause of the problem can be identified and treatment can be started.

What to do to avoid illness

To avoid diseases of the urinary system, it is important to drink at least 2 liters of water a day and go to the bathroom at least 6 times a day, every 4 hours or whenever you feel like it, so it is possible to avoid the accumulation of microorganisms and their progressive loss. of bladder elasticity.

It is also recommended to do exercises to strengthen the pelvic muscles, which tend to become more flaccid and inefficient with natural aging, during pregnancy and after childbirth, which can favor urinary incontinence. Thus, it is important that Kegel exercises are performed, preferably with a trained professional, so that you can control your pee efficiently.

In addition, people who have diabetes should not hold their pee for a long time, as the high concentration of sugar in the blood and urine can favor the growth of microorganisms, with a greater chance of infections. That’s why it’s important that routine blood tests are done to check the blood sugar level, for example.