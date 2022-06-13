Pain in the knuckles: 6 main causes (and what to do)

Finger joint pain is a relatively common type of pain that often arises only when moving the finger, and can affect the middle joints of the finger, the joint closest to the hand, or all at the same time.

This type of pain, although more common in the elderly, due to aging and natural wear and tear of the joints, can also appear in young people, mainly due to blows to the hands or feet that can happen when playing impact sports, such as basketball or football, for example. example.

If the pain arises from a blow, it can usually be relieved by applying ice to the area. However, if the pain takes more than 2 or 3 days to improve, you should go to the hospital to identify the type of injury and start the most appropriate treatment. In the case of the elderly, pain should always be evaluated by a general practitioner or rheumatologist to understand if there is any joint disease that needs specific treatment.

1. Blows

This is the main cause of joint pain in young people and can be easily identified as it arises after sports or traffic accidents. For example, in football it is very common to have foot injuries that cause pain when moving the toes. In basketball, this type of injury is more common in the fingers.

Usually, this type of injury is accompanied by sudden pain in the joint and swelling, which decreases over time, but which can be aggravated by the movement of the fingers.

What to do: When the injury is not very severe, pain can be relieved by resting the joint and applying ice for 10 to 15 minutes, 3 to 4 times a day. However, if the pain does not improve or if it worsens for 2 days, you should go to the hospital to evaluate the injury and identify if there is another more appropriate form of treatment. See more about using cold to treat these types of injuries.

2. Arthritis

Arthritis, on the other hand, is the most frequent cause of pain in the joints of the fingers in the elderly, as this disease arises with the progressive wear of the cartilage that covers the joints.

Generally, the first joints affected are those of the fingers, as they are used a lot in various day-to-day activities, but the disease can also arise in the feet, especially in people who have had to use their feet repeatedly, as in running athletes or soccer players, for example.

What to do: Although the application of ice helps to relieve joint pain, it is important that if arthritis is suspected to consult a rheumatologist to identify if there is another form of treatment that may also help, such as physical therapy or the use of some anti-inflammatory drugs. Check out some exercises that help relieve the discomfort of arthritis.

3. Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

Carpal tunnel syndrome can be a suspect when pain occurs in the joints of the fingers, especially when it appears in relatively young people who have no history of hand injuries and who do not make very repetitive use of the joints.

This syndrome causes tingling pain in the fingers, which can also be accompanied by difficulty holding objects, lack of sensation or slight swelling of the fingers.

What to do: Many cases need to be treated with minor surgery to decompress the nerve that is being pinched in the wrist region. However, other strategies, such as wearing a wrist strap and doing stretching exercises with your hands, can also help alleviate discomfort, delaying the need for surgery. See which are the best exercises for this syndrome.

4. Tenosynovitis

Tenosynovitis is characterized by the presence of inflammation in a tendon, generating symptoms such as pain and a feeling of weakness in the affected region. Thus, if tenosynovitis appears near the joint, it can cause pain that radiates to that location, making it difficult to move the fingers.

This type of injury is more common in people who make repetitive movements with the hands or feet and, depending on the cause, it may be curable or just relieve the symptoms, improving the person’s quality of life.

What to do: usually the diagnosis is made by the rheumatologist or orthopedist and, therefore, the treatment is already indicated by the doctor according to the cause. However, some general guidelines that help relieve symptoms include resting the affected area and applying ice. In addition, massage or taking medicine prescribed by the doctor can also help. Learn more about what tenosynovitis is and treatment options.

5. drop

Gout in the joints occurs when there is an exaggerated amount of uric acid circulating in the body, which ends up crystallizing and depositing in the places between the joints, causing swelling and pain, especially when trying to move the affected joint.

Because they are smaller, the joints in both the fingers and toes are usually the first to be affected, but people with gout can also have problems in other joints, especially if they don’t eat a proper diet to reduce the amount of uric acid in the body. .

What to do: it is advisable to follow a diet to reduce the amount of uric acid in the body, that is, reducing the intake of red meat, seafood and foods rich in protein, such as cheese or lentils, for example. However, in times of crisis, the doctor may also indicate the use of anti-inflammatories to relieve pain and swelling of the joint. See more about gout, how to eat and other forms of treatment.

6. Lupus

This is an autoimmune disease that causes the body’s own defense cells to destroy healthy tissue, which can affect joint tissue, leading to inflammation, pain and difficulty moving the joints.

Usually, pain in the knuckles is a first sign of lupus, which can later show other more characteristic symptoms, such as the appearance of a reddish, butterfly-shaped spot on the face. See other possible symptoms of lupus.

What to do: depending on the symptoms presented, treatment may include the use of immunosuppressive drugs to reduce the action of the immune system on cells and corticosteroids. However, it is always important to have regular consultations with an immunoallergist or an endocrinologist to evaluate the symptoms that arise and adapt the treatment.