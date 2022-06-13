Elbow Pain: 6 Main Causes (and What to Do)

Elbow pain is a very common symptom in people who do weight training, especially after doing a triceps workout, but it can also affect people who play intense sports with their arms, such as crossfit, tennis or golf, for example.

Elbow pain usually does not indicate a serious problem, but it can cause great discomfort because the elbow is a joint used in almost all movements of the arm and hand.

Elbow pain is curable, but in most cases it is recommended to consult an orthopedist or general practitioner for appropriate treatment, which may include medication and physical therapy.

The main causes of elbow pain are:

1. Epicondylitis

It is inflammation of the elbow tendons, which can be lateral or medial. When it affects only the inner part of the elbow it is called golfer’s elbow and when it affects the lateral part of the elbow it is called tennis elbow. Epicondylitis causes pain when making movements with the arm, even when using a computer mouse, and hypersensitivity when touching the elbow region. The pain gets worse when the person tries to straighten the arm, and it always gets worse when trying to flex the arm. It usually appears after playing sports or after weight training, such as triceps exercises, for example.

What to do: To relieve elbow pain, you should rest, put ice packs on the region, take anesthetic drugs, such as Paracetamol, and do physical therapy. Understand how treatment for Lateral Epicondylitis should be done.

2. Bursitis in the elbow

It is an inflammation of the tissue that serves as a “cushion” of the joint, the pain affects the back of the elbow arising when the elbow is often placed on hard surfaces, such as tables, for example, and therefore is very common in students. , people with rheumatoid arthritis or gout.

What to do: To cure elbow pain, rest, apply cold compresses, take anti-inflammatories, such as Ibuprofen, prescribed by the doctor or do physical therapy.

3. Arthritis in the elbow

It is the wear and tear and inflammation of the elbow joint that generates pain and swelling in the region, being more common in elderly patients.

What to do: Treatment of elbow pain should be done by an orthopedist or general practitioner and typically includes the use of anti-inflammatory drugs such as Naproxen and physical therapy.

4. Fracture of the arm

It can arise after strong impacts, such as accidents, falls or blows that break a region of the bone near the elbow, and can also affect the arm or forearm.

What to do: Usually, pain in the elbow does not reduce with the use of analgesic drugs or the placement of compresses and, therefore, in case of suspicion, one should go to the emergency room to be immobilized.

5. Compression of the ulnar nerve

This compression is more frequent after orthopedic surgeries and generates symptoms such as tingling of the arm, ring or little finger, lack of muscle strength and in the movements of bending or opening these fingers.

What to do: It must be treated by an orthopedist through physical therapy or surgery to reposition the nerve, depending on the severity of the case.

6. Synovial plica

Synovial plica is a normal fold that exists within the capsule that forms the elbow joint, when it increases in thickness it can cause pain in the region behind the elbow, crackling or bending or stretching of the arm may be heard, pain arises when bending and stretch the arm with the hand facing downwards. MRI is the only exam that can show an increase in the plica, which should not be greater than 3 mm.

What to do: In addition to passing ointments with an anti-inflammatory effect, physiotherapy is recommended.

When to see the doctor

Seeing a doctor is advised when elbow pain comes on suddenly with tightness in the chest or when:

The pain appears accompanied by fever;

Swelling and pain constantly increase;

The pain arises even when the arm is not being used;

The pain does not go away even taking painkillers and resting.

In these cases, it is recommended to consult an orthopedist so that he can ask for tests and indicate the cause, as well as the best treatment for the case.