Scalp pain: 6 main causes (and what to do)

Scalp pain can be caused by factors that make it sensitive, such as infections and infestations, skin problems or hair loss, for example.

In addition, wearing hair that is too tight, such as braids or hairstyles too tight to the scalp, wearing a helmet for long periods, or using harsh shampoos can also cause pain and discomfort on the top of the head.

Generally, the treatment for this problem is simple and depends on the underlying cause. Thus, it is best to consult a dermatologist to evaluate the region and indicate the best treatment option.

1. Dermatitis

Dermatitis is an allergic skin reaction that generates symptoms such as redness, itching and scaling, and may be accompanied by the appearance of dandruff and blisters. This disease can occur at any age, due to contact with common things like metals, soaps, cosmetics, cosmetic procedures, pollution or even water. See more about dermatitis.

What to do: the treatment depends on the type of dermatitis and the causes behind it. The most common dermatitis on the scalp is seborrheic dermatitis, which is usually treated with the use of shampoos that contain ketoconazole, salicylic acid or zinc pyrithione, which can be found in Tarflex, Nizoral Pielus or Payot shampoos, for example. . In more severe cases, it may be necessary to resort to repairing creams or topical corticosteroids.

2. Infections

Infections such as folliculitis and anthrax can affect the hair follicles and cause the scalp to feel tender, making it painful, tender and hot to the touch. the weakened immune system.

Anthrax is usually caused by excess bacteria. Staphylococcus aureus and folliculitis is usually caused by ingrown hairs, but it can also happen due to a bacterial or fungal infection. In the most severe cases, scalp folliculitis can cause severe hair loss.

What to do: Usually the use of antifungal shampoos, such as Ketoconazole, or the application of antibiotics, such as Erythromycin or Clindamycin, can solve the problem. However, some cases can be difficult to cure, requiring specific treatment for several months. In addition, one should also avoid puncturing or squeezing boils and carbuncles, as there is a risk of the infection spreading to other parts of the body.

3. Pediculosis

Pediculosis is an infestation by lice, which usually affects school children, and is very contagious. Lice feed only on blood and although they only live for about 30 days, they multiply very quickly, as each female lays between 7 to 10 nits a day, causing symptoms such as intense itching on the scalp that becomes painful and small wounds on the skin. head.

What to do: the treatment of pediculosis consists of the use of a shampoo or a lotion based on permethrin or dimethicone that kill the lice and a fine comb to help eliminate them. In addition, a repellent product can also be used that can prevent a new infestation. See more treatment options.

4. Headache

In some cases, the headache can also trigger scalp pain. Stress, depression and anxiety can cause pain or worsen symptoms, and can also cause muscle tension.

What to do: To relieve the headache, you can massage the scalp, take a warm, relaxing bath and/or take painkillers and anti-inflammatory drugs, such as paracetamol and ibuprofen.

5. Temporal arteritis

Temporal arteritis is a disease that causes chronic inflammation of the arteries of the bloodstream and causes symptoms such as headache, fever, anemia, tiredness and malaise and headache and scalp pain, which can be throbbing. This type of pain is more common in the elderly and can lead to serious systemic and ophthalmological complications. Learn more about temporal arteritis.

What to do: treatment consists of relieving symptoms and preventing vision loss, with the use of corticosteroids, such as Prednisone, for example. In addition, the doctor may also recommend analgesics and antipyretics such as paracetamol and dipyrone to relieve fever, tiredness and general malaise.

6. Hair loss

Regions of the scalp where hair loss is more intense are usually more sensitive, which can make these places painful. Know what can cause hair loss.

What to do: To prevent hair loss, you should have a balanced diet, rich in proteins, vitamins and zinc, or take food supplements that are also rich in these nutrients, such as Pill food or Ecophane, for example.

Anti-hair loss shampoos such as Kerium anti-hair loss from La Roche Posay or Neogenic from Vichy and lotions such as Minoxidil 5% or Neogenic in Vichy ampoules stimulate hair growth and help stop hair loss. In more severe cases it may be necessary to take medicines such as finasteride or propecia.