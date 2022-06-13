Kidney stone treatment

The treatment for kidney stones is determined by the nephrologist or urologist according to the characteristics of the stone and the degree of pain described by the person, and it may be recommended to take pain medication that facilitates the exit of the stone or, if this is not enough, surgery to remove it. remove the stone.

Kidney stone is a very painful situation that can be related to low water intake or unhealthy diet, which can cause substances that should be eliminated in the urine to accumulate, leading to the formation of stones. Learn more about the causes of kidney stones.

Thus, according to the symptoms presented, location and characteristics of the stone, the doctor can indicate the most appropriate treatment, the main treatment options being:

1. Medicines

Medications are usually indicated by the doctor when the person is in crisis, that is, with intense and constant pain. Medications can be given orally or directly into a vein, where relief is faster. Here’s what to do in a kidney crisis.

Thus, the nephrologist may indicate anti-inflammatory drugs, such as Diclofenac and Ibuprofen, analgesics, such as Paracetamol, or anti-spasmodics, such as Buscopam. In addition, the doctor may indicate that the person uses drugs that promote the elimination of stones, such as Allopurinol, for example.

2. Surgery

Surgery is indicated if the kidney stone is large, greater than 6 mm, or is blocking the passage of urine. In this case, the doctor may decide between the following techniques:

Extracorporeal lithotripsy: causes the fragmentation of kidney stones through shock waves, until they become dust and are eliminated in the urine;

percutaneous nephrolithotomy: uses a small laser device to reduce the size of the kidney stone;

ureteroscopy: uses a laser device to break up kidney stones when they are located in the ureter or renal pelvis.

The length of hospital stay will vary depending on the person’s conditions, if he does not have complications after 3 days he can go home. See more details of kidney stone surgery.

3. Laser treatment

Laser treatment for kidney stones, called flexible ureterolithotripsy, aims to break up and remove kidney stones and is done from the opening of the urethra. This procedure is indicated when the stone is not eliminated even with the use of medicines that facilitate its exit.

The ureterolithotripsy is performed under general anesthesia, lasts about 1 hour and, because there are no cuts or incisions, recovery is fast, and the patient is normally released 24 hours after the procedure. At the end of this surgical procedure, a catheter called double J is placed, in which one end is in the bladder and the other is inside the kidney, with the objective of facilitating the exit of stones that are still present and preventing obstruction of the ureter as well as facilitating the healing process of the ureter, if the stone has injured this channel.

It is normal that after ureterolithotripsy and placement of the double J catheter, the person is left with an external probe in the first hours after the procedure to drain the urine.

4. Natural treatment

Natural kidney stone treatment can be done between attacks when there is no pain and involves drinking 3 to 4 liters of water a day to help eliminate small stones. Also, if there is a family history of kidney stones, it is important to eat a diet low in protein and salt because this can prevent new stones from appearing or small stones from increasing in size.

In addition, a good homemade option for small-sized kidney stones is chara stone tea because in addition to having a diuretic action and facilitating the elimination of urine, it relaxes the ureters, facilitating the exit of stones. To make the tea, just add 20 g of dry leaves of stone cracker to every 1 cup of boiling water. Let it rest, and then drink it when it’s warm, several times during the day. See another home remedy option for kidney stones.

See more details of feeding for kidney stone in the following video: