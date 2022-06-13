John’s Wort: What is it for and how to use it

John’s wort, also known as St. John’s wort or hypericum, is a medicinal plant widely used in traditional medicine as a home remedy to combat mild to moderate depression, as well as the associated symptoms of anxiety and muscle tension. This plant has several bioactive compounds such as hyperforin, hypericin, flavonoids, tannins, among others.

The scientific name of this plant is Hypericum perforatum and can be purchased in its natural form, usually the dried plant, in tincture or in capsules, in health food stores, pharmacies and some supermarkets.

what is it for

John’s wort is primarily used to help medically treat symptoms of depression, as well as to treat anxiety and mood disorders. This is because the plant contains substances, such as hypericin and hyperforin, which act on the central nervous system, calming the mind and restoring normal brain function. For this reason, the effect of this plant is often compared to some drugstore antidepressants.

In addition, St. John’s wort can also be used externally, in the form of a wet compress, to help treat:

Minor burns and sunburn;

Bruises;

Closed wounds in the healing process;

Burning mouth syndrome;

Muscle pain;

Psoriasis;

Rheumatism.

John’s wort can also help lessen symptoms of attention deficit disorder, chronic fatigue syndrome, irritable bowel syndrome, and PMS. It is still popularly used to improve hemorrhoids, migraines, genital herpes and tiredness.

By having antioxidant action, St. John’s wort helps to eliminate free radicals and prevents premature aging of cells, which can reduce the risk of cancer. Other properties of this herb include its antibacterial, analgesic, antifungal, antiviral, diuretic, anti-inflammatory and antispasmodic action.

How to use

The main ways to use Saint John’s wort are in the form of tea, tincture or as capsules:

1. St. John’s wort tea

Ingredients

1 teaspoon (2 to 3g) of dried St. John’s wort;

250 ml of boiling water.

Preparation mode

Place the St. John’s wort in boiling water and let it rest for 5 to 10 minutes. Then, strain, let it cool and drink 2 to 3 times a day, after meals.

With the tea it is also possible to create a wet compress that can be used externally to help treat muscle pain and rheumatism.

2. Capsules

The recommended dose is 1 capsule, 3 times a day, for the time determined by the doctor or herbalist. For children aged between 6 and 12 years, the dose should be 1 capsule per day and should only be used under the guidance of a pediatrician.

To avoid gastric problems, the capsules should be taken, preferably, after meals.

Generally, common symptoms of depression such as tiredness and sadness begin to improve between 3 to 4 weeks after starting treatment with the capsules.

3. Dye

The recommended dose for tincture of St. John’s wort is 2 to 4 ml, 3 times a day. However, the dose should always be prescribed by a doctor or herbalist.

Possible side effects

John’s wort is generally well tolerated, but in some cases, gastrointestinal symptoms such as stomach pain, allergic reactions, agitation, or increased sensitivity of the skin to sunlight may arise.

who shouldn’t use

John’s wort is contraindicated for people with sensitivity to the plant, as well as for people with episodes of severe depression.

In addition, this plant should not be used by pregnant women, breastfeeding women or women who are using oral contraceptives, as it can change the effectiveness of the tablet. Children under the age of 12 should also only consume St. John’s wort with the advice of a doctor.

John’s wort extracts may interact with some medications, especially cyclosporine, tacrolimus, amprenavir, indinavir, and other protease inhibitor medications, as well as irinotecan or warfarin. The plant should also be avoided by people who use buspirone, triptans or benzodiazepines, methadone, amitriptyline, digoxin, finasteride, fexofenadine, finasteride and simvastatin.

Serotonin reuptake inhibitor antidepressants such as sertraline, paroxetine or nefazodone should also not be used in conjunction with St John’s wort.