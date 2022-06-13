Dark urine: 7 main causes and what to do

Dark urine is usually a sign that a person is not drinking enough water during the day, which makes the urine more concentrated and, consequently, darker. In this case, the only recommendation is to increase the consumption of water, because this way it is possible to increase the level of hydration of the body.

However, other more serious situations that require treatment can cause dark urine, such as urinary tract infections, presence of kidney stones and liver problems for example. Thus, when symptoms other than dark urine appear, such as pain and burning when urinating, pain in the lower back, fever and white stools, for example, it is important to consult the urologist so that the diagnosis can be made and the most appropriate treatment started.

The main causes of dark urine are:

1. Drink little water

Drinking little water during the day is the main cause of dark urine, because when you consume less water, there is a greater concentration of substances that are eliminated in the urine. In addition, it is possible for the urine to have a stronger smell.

What to do: It is important to consume plenty of fluids during the day, whether water, teas, natural juices or foods rich in water, because in this way, in addition to making the urine clearer, which is a sign of hydration, it is possible to improve the functioning of the body. See what are the benefits of drinking water.

2. Hold the pee

Holding in your pee for a long time can also make your urine darker, as substances that are normally excreted in your urine build up, changing the color of your urine. In addition, if you hold your pee for a long time, there is a greater risk of complications such as infections, urinary incontinence and kidney stones.

What to do: To avoid complications related to holding your pee for a long time, it is recommended to go to the bathroom whenever there is an urge to urinate, even if the bladder is not completely full. In this way, it is possible to eliminate substances that may be in excess in the body, in addition to preventing the loss of bladder elasticity.

Learn more about why holding back your pee is bad for you.

3. Urinary tract infection

Urinary tract infection is also a common condition that can cause the urine to become dark, especially in cases where the infection is chronic. This is because in these cases the kidneys may be compromised, resulting in a higher concentration of urine and blood may also be released in the urine.

In addition to dark urine, it is important for the person to be aware of other symptoms that may arise such as fever, pain and burning when urinating and feeling of heaviness and discomfort in the bladder, for example, as they are also common in the case of urinary tract infection.

What to do: In the presence of symptoms indicative of urinary infection, it is important to consult the urologist or gynecologist for an evaluation and the most appropriate treatment, which usually involves the use of antibiotics to fight the infection. In addition, it is recommended that the person drink plenty of water and have a healthy diet to speed up recovery.

Watch the video below for some tips on what to eat in case of urinary tract infection;

4. Kidney stone

Kidney stone can also make the urine darker, as it is common that this situation is favored by the decrease in the amount of water consumed during the day, which makes the urine more concentrated, in addition to being common that there is blood elimination. urine, which makes the urine darker.

In addition to dark urine, the presence of kidney stone also causes severe pain in the lower back and pain when urinating, which is quite uncomfortable.

What to do: It is important to consult the urologist so that an imaging test can be carried out to identify the location of the stone in the urinary system, in addition to its size and quantity. From there, the doctor can indicate the most appropriate treatment, which may involve the use of anti-inflammatory drugs to relieve symptoms and remedies that help dissolve the stone and favor its exit through the pee.

In more severe cases, where there are multiple stones or when the stone is very large, minor surgery may be required to remove the stone. Understand how kidney stone treatment is done.

5. Liver problems

Some changes in the liver, such as cirrhosis and hepatitis, for example, can compromise the function of this organ and cause the urine to darken. This is because as a consequence of inflammation and loss of liver function, there is no correct degradation of bilirubin, which is a pigment obtained from the degradation of hemoglobin, being eliminated in high concentrations in the urine.

In addition, it is common that in addition to dark urine, stools also become more whitish, which happens not only because of a change in bilirubin metabolism but also because the digestion of fats is impaired. Learn about other symptoms indicative of liver problems.

What to do: In the presence of signs and symptoms indicative of liver problems, it is important that the general practitioner or hepatologist be consulted, as it is possible for tests to be carried out to identify the cause of dark urine and, thus, to indicate the most appropriate treatment, which it may involve taking medication or changing your diet, for example.

6. Changes in the kidneys

Some situations can compromise the functioning of the kidneys so that the filtration and absorption process can be impaired, which can make the urine more concentrated and, consequently, darker.

The main situations that can cause overload on the kidneys are diet rich in proteins and calcium and use of supplementation, chronic infection, presence of kidney stones and high blood pressure.

What to do: It is important that the cause of the change in the kidney is identified and treated according to the urologist’s guidance, as this is how it is possible to prevent kidney function from being increasingly compromised and the development of renal failure.

Thus, according to the cause associated with dark urine, the doctor may indicate the use of anti-inflammatory drugs, antibiotics or diuretics, surgery or change in eating habits.

7. Blood in the urine

Another cause that can make the urine darker is the presence of blood, which can happen due to several factors, such as urinary infections that affect the bladder or kidneys, use of some drugs such as warfarin, aspirin or phenazopyridine, or cancer and kidney , bladder or prostate, for example.

In addition, another situation in which the presence of blood in the urine is verified is in the first days of menstruation and this happens due to the mixing of vaginal blood with urine, without it being blood in the urine itself.

What to do: It is important that if blood is found in the urine, the doctor is consulted so that a physical evaluation is carried out and the necessary tests are indicated to identify the cause of blood in the urine and thus recommend the most appropriate treatment.

In the case of menstruation, it is important to pay attention to the presence of other symptoms such as fever, burning or pain during urination, as it may be indicative of a urinary tract infection, which should be treated according to the doctor’s advice.