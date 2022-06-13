Cross kids: what it is, main benefits and how it is done

O cross kids It is one of the modality of functional training for young children and in the beginning of adolescence, and that normally can be practiced at the age of 6 and up to 14 years, aiming to improve balance and favor the child’s muscular development and coordination. motor.

For this training, the same techniques are used crossfit conventional for adults such as pulling ropes, running and jumping obstacles, in addition to instruments such as boxes, tires, weights and bars, however adapted for children according to age, height and weight.

benefits of cross kids

like the cross kids It is a dynamic activity, this type of exercise for the child can have several benefits such as improving balance, developing muscles, working on social interaction, motor coordination, self-confidence, as well as contributing to the good cognitive and reasoning development of children.

like the cross kids It is made

All training done in cross kids is regulated according to the need to be worked on, age, height and weight of the child, in addition to being closely monitored by the physical education professional, who prevents children from gaining weight, exerting themselves beyond what is necessary and having some muscle damage, for example.

Some of the exercises that can be done in the cross kids are:

1. Climbing the box

Climbing the crate is one of the most common exercises in cross kids and aims to work on task focus, flexibility and balance. In this exercise, the child with the left foot will climb on the bench, then put the right foot and stand on the box. Then the child should go down and repeat the exercise, this time starting with the right foot.

2. Burpees

The burpees practiced in cross kids aims to help in the development of musculature, flexibility and balance. Done with the child squatting with his hands on the floor, he should be asked to push his feet back in a plank position, then immediately return to the starting position and jump towards the ceiling.

3. Lateral leg raises

Side leg raises help kids work on flexibility and focus. To do this exercise, the child should be lying on the side, supported by the hips and forearms. Then the child should raise one leg and remain there for a few seconds and then switch sides.

4. Tire bearing

Tire rolling works on breathing, muscle development, agility, teamwork and motor coordination. This exercise is done with a medium-sized tire, where the children together will try to roll it forward along a previously defined route.

5. Naval rope

In this exercise the child will train breathing and muscle development. With the knees semi-flexed, the child will hold the ends of the ropes and move the arms up and down, alternately, so that undulations are formed in the rope.

6. Ball on the wall or floor

The ball exercise on the wall or on the floor, makes the child develop reflexes, agility and motor coordination better. For this, a soft or slightly firm ball should be provided to the child, and the ball should be thrown against the wall or floor, and then picked up and repeated.

7. Rope climbing

Rope climbing helps the child to train concentration, motor coordination, breathing, reduces the possible fear of heights, as well as helping to build confidence. This exercise is done with the child standing, facing the rope, then they will be instructed to hold the rope firmly with both hands and to cross their legs on the rope and stop this crossing with their feet, making the ascent movement with with the feet.