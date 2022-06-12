GVT training: what it is, how it is done and what it is for

The GVT workout, also called the German Volume Workout, German Volume Training or the 10 series method, is a type of advanced training that aims to gain muscle mass, being used by people who have been training for a while, have good physical conditioning and want to gain more muscles, being important that the GVT training be accompanied by an adequate diet for the purpose.

German volume training was first described in 1970 and has been used to this day due to the good results it provides when performed correctly. This training basically consists of performing 10 sets of 10 repetitions, totaling 100 repetitions of the same exercise, which makes the body adapt to the stimulus and stress generated, resulting in hypertrophy.

what is it for

GVT training is mainly done with the aim of promoting muscle mass gain and, therefore, this modality is mainly performed by bodybuilders, as it promotes hypertrophy in a short time. In addition to ensuring hypertrophy, German volume training serves to:

Increase muscle strength;

Ensure greater muscle strength;

Increase metabolism;

Promote fat loss.

This type of training is recommended for people who are already trained and who want hypertrophy, as well as being performed by bodybuilders during the bulking period, which aims to gain muscle mass. However, in addition to performing GVT training, it is important to pay attention to food, which must be adequate to the objective to favor mass gain.

How is done

GVT training is recommended for people who are already used to intense training, since it is important to be aware of the body and the movement that will be performed so that there are no overloads. This training consists of performing 10 sets of 10 repetitions of the same exercise, this causes the high volume to generate a great metabolic stress, especially in the muscle fibers, leading to hypertrophy as a way of adapting to the stimulus generated.

However, for training to be effective, it is important to follow some recommendations, such as:

Perform 10 reps for every set because this way it is possible to generate the desired metabolic stress;

because this way it is possible to generate the desired metabolic stress; Perform reps with 80% of the weight you usually do 10 reps with or 60% of the weight you do one rep with max weight . The movements are usually easy at the beginning of the training due to the low load, however as the series are performed there is muscle fatigue, which makes the series more complicated to complete, which is ideal;

. The movements are usually easy at the beginning of the training due to the low load, however as the series are performed there is muscle fatigue, which makes the series more complicated to complete, which is ideal; Rest 45 seconds between the first sets and then 60 seconds in the last sets since the muscle is already more fatigued, needing to rest more so that it is possible to perform the next 10 repetitions;

since the muscle is already more fatigued, needing to rest more so that it is possible to perform the next 10 repetitions; control the movementsperforming the cadence, controlling the concentric phase for 4 seconds aa concentric for 2, for example.

For each muscle group it is recommended to perform one exercise, at most 2, to avoid overload and promote hypertrophy. In addition, it is important to rest between workouts, being normally indicated for the GVT training the ABCDE type division, in which there must be 2 days of total rest. Learn more about the ABCDE and ABC training division.

The GVT training protocol can be applied to any muscle, with the exception of the abdomen, which must be worked normally, because in all exercises it is necessary to activate the abdomen to ensure stability to the body and favor the performance of the movement.

As this training is advanced and intense, it is recommended that the training be carried out under the guidance of a physical education professional, and it is important that the rest time between sets is respected and that the load increase is only done when the person feel that they don’t need to rest much to be able to do all the series.