5 reasons why women have more migraines

Migraine attacks are 3 to 5 times more common in women than in men, which is mainly the result of hormonal changes that the female organism undergoes throughout life.

Thus, the rise and fall of estrogen and progesterone levels that occur due to situations such as menstruation, use of hormonal pills and pregnancy can make migraine attacks worse, which is called hormonal migraine. Although the exact cause of this condition is not known, it is probably because these hormones can have stimulating effects on the brain.

The main causes of migraine in women include:

1. Menstruation

During the menstrual cycle, a woman experiences drops and rises in estrogen levels, which can cause migraine attacks. This change is more significant during PMS, so it is during this period that many women may experience pain.

For this reason, some women may experience improvement in symptoms when using contraceptives, although the use of these pills can also worsen crises in some cases.

2. Use of hormones

Elevation of estrogen in the body can cause migraines, so some women develop migraines during hormonal treatments, such as using contraceptive pills, injectables, vaginal rings or hormone implants in the skin.

Learn about the main side effects of using contraceptives.

3. pregnancy

In the first trimester of pregnancy, the woman goes through a period of intense hormonal changes, so it is common that in this period she has more pain crises. Already throughout the second and third trimesters, there is a constant drop in estrogen levels in relation to progesterone levels, which can be responsible for the improvement of migraine in many cases.

However, soon after the end of pregnancy, the woman undergoes another sudden change in these hormones, which can also trigger new crises.

4. Menopause

After menopause, women experience improvement in migraine, which happens because estrogen levels are low and more constant. However, women who are on hormone replacement therapy may notice flare-ups as this treatment significantly increases hormone levels again.

5. Stress and Anxiety

It is common for the routine of many women to be overloaded, as many have to reconcile activities of professional life with the excess of tasks to take care of the house and children.

These responsibilities and lesser chances of rest are important causes of migraine in women.

how to treat migraine

Treatment for migraine mainly involves changes in lifestyle, diet and medication use.

food for migraine

Following the migraine diet can help decrease the frequency of migraines. Some guidelines are:

increase consumption of : foods rich in omega 3 such as fish oil and chia seeds;

: foods rich in omega 3 such as fish oil and chia seeds; Avoid : stimulant foods such as coffee, black tea and coca-cola, alcoholic beverages and processed foods;

: stimulant foods such as coffee, black tea and coca-cola, alcoholic beverages and processed foods; Take natural tranquilizers: such as chamomile, linden and lemon balm.

In addition, it is important to follow the doctor’s guidelines regarding the treatment of migraine.

migraine remedies

The use of migraine medication must be done under medical supervision. Sometimes the use of drugs such as Neosaldine and Maracujina may be enough, but if the migraine is persistent or limits the woman’s life, the neurologist may indicate the use of migraine drugs such as:

Amitriptyline;

Lexapro;

Venlafaxine;

Atenolol

Topiramate;

Magnesium supplement and coenzyme Q10.

When insomnia is a frequent issue, the use of melatonin can be effective for better nights sleep, which will also help fight migraines.

Watch the following video and see what to do to prevent migraines: