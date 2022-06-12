How to relieve menstrual migraines (natural remedies and options)

Menstrual migraine is a severe headache, usually intense and throbbing, which can be accompanied by nausea, vomiting, sensitivity to light or sound, vision of bright spots or blurred vision, and usually occurs between 2 days before and 3 days after. menstruation.

This type of migraine is caused by the drop in estrogen hormone concentrations that usually occurs just before the menstrual period and that causes a chemical imbalance in the brain, triggering pain. In addition to migraine, this hormonal change also causes other symptoms such as fluid retention, irritability, breast pain or abdominal cramps, for example, being typical changes in the PMS period. Understand the main symptoms of PMS and how to relieve it.

how to relieve migraine

Some good tips to fight menstrual migraines are:

Taking any pain medication, such as an analgesic, anti-inflammatory, or triptan; Rest; Avoid places with a lot of light; Decrease the pace of work; Breathe slowly; Eat properly, giving preference to fruits and vegetables.

In addition, it is recommended to relieve stress and anxiety, with activities such as walking, meditation or the practice of hobbies, as stress is one of the main causes of migraine in women.

What are the migraine remedies

The main treatment options for migraine include analgesics or anti-inflammatory drugs such as Paracetamol, ASA, Diclofenac or Ketoprofen, for example, especially in milder cases.

In the most severe cases, it is recommended to use specific medications for migraine, which act on the cerebral blood vessels with a faster and more effective effect, such as Isometeptene, Ergotamine, Sumatriptan, Naratriptan or Zolmitriptan, for example, which may exist in the form of a tablet. , but there are also injectable or nasal options for a faster effect.

In addition, when migraines are recurrent and greatly interfere with the woman’s daily life, it is possible to undergo preventive treatment, guided by the neurologist, which involves the use of drugs such as anti-inflammatory drugs, triptans or estrogen replacement a few days before. menstruation or continuous use of amitriptyline, for example. Check out more about the top migraine medication options.

Natural treatment options

Natural treatment for migraine involves the use of natural substances with calming and protective properties for the nervous system, such as sunflower seed teas, dong quai, chamomile with orange or making lavender compresses for example.

In addition, it is recommended to have a diet rich in omega 3 and antioxidants such as fish, ginger and passion fruit, which help to prevent the onset of headaches, and remove stimulating foods such as coffee.

Ginger tea is a good option to fight migraines, because it has analgesic and anti-inflammatory action that help to reduce pain:

Ingredients

1 cm of ginger root

1/2 cup of boiling water

Preparation mode

Place the ingredients in a pan and let it boil for 10 minutes. Wait for it to cool, strain and then drink it. Check out more home remedies for migraine.

See other natural pain relievers in the following video: