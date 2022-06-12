Is having migraine in pregnancy dangerous? and how to relieve

During the 1st trimester of pregnancy, some women may have more migraine attacks than usual, which is caused by the intense hormonal changes of the period. This happens because changes in estrogen levels can trigger headache attacks, which arise in women both during pregnancy, as well as through the use of hormones or PMS, for example.

Migraine during pregnancy does not pose a direct danger to the baby, but it is important to see a doctor to make sure that the headache is not caused by other problems such as preeclampsia, which is a condition that can seriously affect the health of the pregnant woman as well as that of the baby. See other symptoms caused by preeclampsia.

Migraine attacks usually reduce in frequency or disappear in the 2nd and 3rd trimesters and in women who used to have this problem close to the menstrual period. However, this improvement may not occur in women who have migraine with aura or, in rarer cases, it may occur even in those who have no previous history of migraine.

What to do to relieve migraine

The treatment of migraine in pregnancy can be done with some natural options or with the use of drugs such as Paracetamol, which should only be taken with medical advice:

Natural treatment options

To help with treatment, you can use acupuncture and relaxation and breathing control techniques, such as yoga and meditation.

Other tips that help are to drink at least 2 liters of water a day, eat between 5 and 7 small meals a day and practice physical activity regularly, as this helps improve digestion and maintain control of blood pressure and sugar.

Here’s how to give a relaxing massage to relieve a headache:

Safe migraine remedies

The safest pain medications to use during pregnancy are Paracetamol and Sumatriptan, and it is important to remember that these medications should always be taken only as directed by your obstetrician.

How to prevent new crises

Although migraines are often caused by the hormonal changes of pregnancy itself, you should try to identify factors that can increase the risk of new attacks, such as:

Stress and Anxiety: increase muscle tension and the chance of migraine, so it is important to try to relax and rest as much as possible;

increase muscle tension and the chance of migraine, so it is important to try to relax and rest as much as possible; Food: attention should be paid if the crisis appears up to 6 hours after the consumption of certain foods, such as soft drinks, coffee and fried foods. Know what the migraine diet should be like;

attention should be paid if the crisis appears up to 6 hours after the consumption of certain foods, such as soft drinks, coffee and fried foods. Know what the migraine diet should be like; Noisy place with lots of light: increase stress, being important to look for quiet places and that the light does not irritate the eyes;

increase stress, being important to look for quiet places and that the light does not irritate the eyes; Physical activity: vigorous exercise increases the risk of migraine, but regular light and moderate activity, such as walking and water aerobics, decreases the risk of new problems.

In addition, keeping a diary about the routine and the onset of the headache can help identify the causes of the problem, and it is also important to be aware of the emergence of symptoms such as increased pressure and abdominal pain, which may indicate other health problems.

Check out more natural tips to treat and prevent migraines in pregnancy.