Migraine treatments (medicines, food, plants…)

Migraine treatment is done with medicines that are easily found in pharmacies such as Sumax, Cefaliv or Cefalium, but which must be indicated by the doctor. However, some people may experience dizziness, nausea and feeling sick, and in this case it may be necessary, in addition to pain relief medication, to use antiemetics to prevent vomiting and dehydration, which can intensify the pain.

Thus, during migraine attacks, when the pain is more intense, it is recommended to use the medicine prescribed by the doctor, in addition to staying at rest, in a silent and dark environment where you can relax.

See a list of the main remedies indicated for migraine.

Although migraine has no cure because it is triggered by several factors, such as the consumption of certain foods or excess stress, for example, there are some natural treatments that help prevent attacks and are effective in reducing pain intensity. , as:

1. Relaxation techniques

Relaxation techniques, such as meditation or yoga, help relieve everyday tension and regulate emotions, decreasing the stress level over time, which is one of the main causes of migraine attacks. Check out 8 relaxation techniques to calm the mind.

2. Lifestyle change

Lifestyle change is necessary to reduce the frequency of migraine attacks and the intensity of pain, this therapy is daily and includes changes in habits, such as:

Avoid strong lights close to the face after dark;

Sleep at least 8 hours a night;

Do physical exercises regularly;

Avoid stressful situations;

Quit smoking.

Including these habits in the routine, in addition to reducing the intensity of migraine, improves quality of life and prevents the onset of other diseases.

3. Care in food

There are foods that can be introduced into the diet and that, over time, help reduce the intensity of migraines, such as chestnuts, which contain selenium, and help to reduce stress, or ginger, which helps to inhibit the production of the hormone responsible. by the sensation of pain. Check out which foods can reduce migraine pain.

However, it is also important to avoid some foods such as coffee, which contains substances that alter blood circulation, and industrialized foods such as sausage, which have artificial additives, such as nitrite, which can cause inflammation, increasing the frequency of crises, and therefore are not recommended for those who have constant crises.

Watch the following video and check out these and other tips that can help prevent migraines:

4. Use of medicinal plants

Medicinal plants, such as valerian and tannin, are natural tranquilizers that help regulate sleep and have anti-inflammatory substances, so their use, either in the form of tea or capsules, helps to control the onset of new crises. However, for symptoms to be relieved and this type of treatment to have the expected effect, all the herbalist’s guidelines must be respected. Learn how to prepare 4 types of teas for migraine.

5. Acupuncture

The practice of acupuncture can also reduce migraine symptoms and is as effective as the medications used to treat attacks. This traditional Chinese medicine technique involves inserting fine needles into the skin to stimulate and unlock the specific energy points in the body that cause migraines.

The contribution of acupuncture in the treatment of migraine is through the local release of endorphins, substances produced by the body that work as a natural analgesic, reducing pain, producing relaxation and well-being. Understand what acupuncture is and what its health benefits are.

6. Homeopathy

Homeopathy is a type of natural and alternative treatment that consists of the use of substances that cause symptoms to treat and alleviate the condition presented by the person, following the principle that “like cures like”. However, homeopathic medicines should always be used to complement the treatment recommended by the doctor.

Understand what homeopathy is and how it works.