5 steps to protect yourself from the KPC superbug

To prevent superbug contamination Klebsiella pneumoniae carbapenemase, popularly known as KPC, which is a bacteria resistant to most existing antibiotics, it is essential to wash your hands well and avoid using antibiotics that were not prescribed by the doctor, since the indiscriminate use of antibiotics can make bacteria stronger and resistant.

The transmission of the KPC superbug occurs mainly in a hospital environment and can be through contact with secretions of infected patients or through the hands, for example. Children, the elderly and people with compromised immune systems are more likely to have an infection with this bacteria, as well as patients who stay in the hospital for a long time, have catheters or make prolonged use of antibiotics. Learn how to identify KPC infection.

​To protect yourself from the KPC superbug it is important to:

1. Wash your hands well

The main way to prevent contamination is to wash your hands with soap and water for 40 seconds to 1 minute, rubbing your hands together and washing well between the fingers. Then you should dry them with a disposable towel and disinfect them with gel alcohol.

As the superbug is very resistant, in addition to washing your hands after going to the bathroom and before meals, your hands should be washed:

After sneezing, coughing or touching your nose;

Go to the hospital;

Touching someone hospitalized for being infected by the bacteria;

If you touch objects or surfaces where the contaminated patient has been;

Using public transport or going to the mall and having touched handrails, buttons or doors, for example.

If it is not possible to wash your hands, which can happen on public transport, they should be disinfected with alcohol as soon as possible to avoid the transmission of the microorganism.

Learn the steps to properly wash your hands in the following video:

2. Only use antibiotics as instructed by the doctor

Another way to avoid superbugs is to use antibacterial drugs only on the advice of the doctor and never by your own decision, as the excessive use of antibiotics makes the bacteria stronger and stronger and, in serious situations, they may not have any effect.

3. Do not share personal objects

To prevent infection, personal objects such as toothbrushes, cutlery, glasses or water bottles should not be shared, as the bacteria is also transmitted through contact with secretions, such as saliva.

4. Avoid going to the hospital

To avoid contamination, you should only go to the hospital, emergency room or pharmacy, if there is no other solution, but keeping all safety measures to avoid transmission, such as washing your hands and wearing gloves, for example. A good solution is, before going to the hospital, to call Dique Saúde, 136, for information on what to do.

The hospital and emergency room, for example, are places where there is a greater chance of KPC bacteria being present, as it is frequented by patients who are carriers of the same and may be infected.

If you are a health professional or family member of a patient who is infected by the bacteria, you should put on a mask, put on gloves and wear an apron, in addition to wearing long sleeves, as this is the only way to prevent the bacteria.

5. Avoid public places

To reduce the risk of transmission of the bacteria, public places such as public transport and shopping malls should be avoided, as they are frequented by many people and there is a greater chance of someone being infected.

In addition, you should not directly touch public surfaces with your hand, such as handrails, counters, elevator buttons or door handles and, if you have to, immediately wash your hands with soap and water or disinfect your hands with alcohol in gel.

Generally, the bacterium affects people with poor health, such as those who have had surgery, patients with tubes and catheters, patients with chronic diseases, organ transplants or cancer, who are those who have the weakest immune system and who are at risk of death is greater, however, any individual can be infected.