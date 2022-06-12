Bacterial resistance: what it is, why it happens and how to avoid it

Bacterial resistance refers to the ability of bacteria to resist the action of some antibiotics due to the development of adaptation and resistance mechanisms, which is often a consequence of the misuse of antimicrobials. Thus, as a result of bacterial resistance, the antibiotic normally used in the treatment is no longer effective, making the fight against infection more difficult and time-consuming, and the person’s clinical condition may worsen.

When an antibiotic is effective, the bacteria are able to have their multiplication rate slowed down or be eliminated from the body. However, when a bacterium acquires resistance to a particular antibiotic, it becomes able to proliferate independently of the presence of the antibiotic and be able to cause more serious and difficult-to-treat infections.

In most cases, the bacterium is resistant to only one antimicrobial, as in the case of Enterococcus sp., for example, where some strains are resistant to Vancomycin. However, it is also possible to have a bacterium resistant to several antibiotics, which is called a superbug or multidrug-resistant bacterium, as is the case with Klebsiella producer of carbapenemase, also called KPC.

How does antibiotic resistance happen?

Antibiotic resistance occurs mainly due to the misuse of antibiotics, that is, when the person uses the antibiotic without medical advice or when the treatment is not complete, for example. These situations can favor the development of mechanisms of adaptation and resistance of the bacteria against the antibiotic that was used, so that it can remain in the body for a longer time, proliferate and reach the bloodstream, characterizing sepsis.

Resistant bacteria are able to multiply more easily and thus pass on their resistance genes to other generations. In addition, it is possible that new mutations occur in the genetic material of these bacteria, giving rise to superbacteria, which are those that have resistance to more than one type of antibiotic. The more resistant the bacteria, the more difficult it is to treat, as there are fewer antibiotics available to treat that infection.

Main resistant bacteria

Resistant bacteria are more easily found in a hospital environment due to the procedures to which patients are submitted, which are more invasive, in which case it is necessary to use broad-spectrum antibiotics, which are those that act against various microorganisms, including non-pathogenic and may favor resistance.

In addition, resistant bacteria are usually related to the hospital environment due to the frequent use of antibiotics during hospitalization, people’s immune system and longer exposure to infectious and antimicrobial agents due to prolonged hospital stay.

Among the main resistant bacteria are Klebsiella pneumoniae (KPC), Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), which is resistant to methicillin, Acinetobacter baumannii and Pseudomonas aeruginosa, which are resistant to carbapenem antibiotics. Learn about the main multi-resistant bacteria.

How to avoid antibiotic resistance

Antibiotic resistance can be easily avoided through simple actions, such as:

Use of antibiotics only under medical advice;

The time and dose of the antibiotic must be indicated by the doctor and used as directed, even with the disappearance of symptoms;

Do not stop antibiotic treatment even if there are no more symptoms of infection.

In addition, it is important to maintain good hand hygiene, wash food well before preparing it, have vaccines up to date and only contact hospitalized people using protective elements, such as masks and gowns, for example.

To avoid bacterial resistance, it is also important for hospitals to survey the most prevalent bacteria in the hospital and critical inpatient units and determine the sensitivity and resistance profile of these microorganisms.

Once the most frequent bacteria and their characteristics are known, it is possible to adopt strategies to prevent infections during the patient’s hospitalization. Continuing education and training of health professionals present in the hospital is essential to prevent hospital infections and the development of resistant microorganisms. See how to prevent hospital infections.