Broken rib: symptoms, treatment and recovery

Fractured ribs can cause severe pain, breathing difficulties, and damage to internal organs, including a punctured lung, when the fracture has a jagged edge. However, when the rib fracture has no separate bones or irregular edge, it is simpler to resolve with no major health risks.

The main cause of rib fractures is trauma, caused by car accidents, aggression or sports in adults and young people, or falls, more common in the elderly. Other possible causes include weakening of the bones from osteoporosis, a tumor located in the rib, or a fracture due to stresswhich appears in people who do repetitive movements or exercises without adequate preparation or excessively.

To treat a rib fracture, usually, the doctor will prescribe analgesic drugs to relieve the pain, in addition to rest and physical therapy. Surgery is indicated only in some cases where there is no improvement with initial treatment, or when the fracture causes serious injury, including perforation of the lungs or other viscera of the chest.

main symptoms

The most common symptoms of a rib fracture include:

Chest pain, which worsens with breathing or palpation of the chest;

Breathing difficulty;

Chest bruising;

Deformity in the costal arches;

Crackling sounds during palpation of the chest;

The pain gets worse when trying to twist the torso.

Usually, a rib fracture is not serious, however, in some cases, it can cause perforation of the lungs and other organs and blood vessels in the chest. This situation is worrying, as it can cause life-threatening bleeding, so a quick medical evaluation and initiation of treatment is necessary.

Fracture is more common in young people who suffer a car or motorcycle accident, but in the elderly it can happen due to falls, and in the baby or child, there is a suspicion of maltreatment, since the ribs at this stage are more compliant, indicating repeated pushing or direct trauma to the chest.

when to go to the doctor

You should see a doctor if you experience symptoms such as:

Severe chest pain (localized or not);

If you have had any major trauma, such as a fall or accident;

If you have difficulty breathing deeply because of increased pain in the rib area;

If you are coughing up green, yellow, or bloody phlegm;

If there is a fever.

In these cases, it is recommended to go to the Emergency Care Unit (UPA) closest to your home.

How to confirm the fracture

The diagnosis of chest fracture is made by the physical evaluation of the doctor, who may also request tests such as chest X-rays, to identify the lesion sites and observe other complications such as bleeding (hemothorax), air leak from the lung to the chest ( pneumothorax), pulmonary contusion or aortic injuries, for example.

Other tests that can also be done are chest ultrasound, which can more accurately identify complications such as air leakage and bleeding. Chest tomography can be performed when there are still doubts about the lesions in patients at higher risk and in patients with indication for surgery.

However, X-rays detect less than 10% of fractures, especially those that are not displaced, and ultrasound also does not show all cases, which is why physical evaluation is of great importance.

How is the treatment done?

The main way to treat fractures of the ribs is with conservative treatment, that is, only with drugs to relieve pain, such as Dipyrone, Paracetamol, Ibuprofen, Ketoprofen, Tramadol or Codeine, for example, in addition to rest, as the body will take care of healing the injury.

It is not recommended to tie anything around the chest because it can make it difficult for the lungs to expand, causing further complications, such as pneumonia, for example.

In cases of severe pain, injections, called anesthesia blocks, can be given to relieve the pain. Surgery is not usually routinely indicated, however, it may be necessary for more severe cases, in which there is heavy bleeding or compromised rib cage organs.

Physiotherapy is also very important, as exercises are indicated to help maintain muscle strength and range of chest joints, in addition to breathing exercises that help to find better ways to expand the chest.

Everyday care

During fracture recovery it is not recommended to sleep on your side or on your back, the ideal position is to sleep on your back and place a pillow under your knees and another over your head;

It is also not recommended to drive in the first weeks after the fracture, nor to twist the trunk;

If you want to cough, it can help to lessen the pain if you hold a pillow or blanket against your chest when you cough. When you feel pain in your chest, you can sit in a chair, leaning your torso forward to breathe better;

Do not practice sport or physical activity until the doctor’s release;

Avoid staying in the same position for a long time (except during sleep);

No smoking, to help with faster healing.

recovery time

Most rib fractures heal within 1-2 months, and during this period it is very important to control the pain so that you can breathe deeply, avoiding complications that can arise because of this difficulty in breathing normally.

what are the causes

The main causes of rib fractures are:

Chest injuries from car accidents, falls, sports practice or aggression;

Situations that cause repetitive impacts on the ribs, due to coughing, in sportsmen or during work with repetitive movements;

Tumor or metastasis in bones.

People with osteoporosis are at greater risk of developing rib fractures, as this disease causes bone weakness and can cause fractures even without impact.