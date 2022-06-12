5 tips to take care of the health of the penis

Drying the penis after urinating and properly washing the sexual organ after each sexual intercourse are some precautions that ensure good intimate hygiene, which must be done so as not to harm the intimate health of the man and prevent the emergence of serious diseases or infections.

The penis is an organ that needs its own care, which must be washed carefully to ensure all dirt is removed.

Some essential steps in men’s intimate hygiene are:

1. Dry the penis after urinating

Although many men think that it is not necessary to dry the penis, this is not true, as the moisture and urine that remain can lead to the development of fungi and the emergence of infections.

Thus, the ideal thing is that, after urinating, you pass a square of toilet paper in the opening of the penis, to dry the remains of pee, before putting it back in your underwear.

2. Properly wash the penis in the bath

To wash properly, the foreskin, which is the skin that covers the glans of the penis, must be retracted, then washed with intimate soap with a pH between 5 and 6, which must be removed with plenty of water.

It is important to remove all white secretions, which are naturally produced by the penis, washing all possible folds of the glans. This washing should be done at least once a day, during the bath.

After bathing, it is also important to dry the penis well with a towel, to reduce the humidity in the area and prevent the emergence of fungal or bacterial infections.

3. Washing the penis after intercourse

After all sexual intercourse, the sexual organ must be washed properly to ensure the removal of sperm residue and other secretions. In addition, this washing is also very important to remove residual lubricant from the condom that may have been used during sexual intercourse.

4. Change underwear whenever necessary

To maintain good hygiene, it is important to touch your underwear after physical activities, sexual intercourse and after bathing. In addition, underwear should always be made of cotton, as synthetic materials make it difficult for the skin to transpire and increase the accumulation of sweat, which increases the risk of infections or diseases in the penis.

5. Sleep without underwear

Sleeping without underwear prevents the emergence of fungi or infections, as this prevents the accumulation of moisture, keeping the skin dry and refreshed. In addition, wearing underwear overnight can increase the temperature in the testicles, which can impair sperm quality.

Consequences of poor penile hygiene

The lack of hygiene, in addition to potentiating the appearance of unpleasant odors or infections by fungi or bacteria, can also increase the risk of inflammation in the penis such as balanitis, which causes unpleasant symptoms such as itching, pain, heat, redness, yellowish discharge or burning in the penis.

If it appears too often, inflammation of the penis can also result in changes in the cells at the site, which can lead to a cancer situation.

In addition, lack of hygiene can also have an impact on women, who, due to lack of care on the part of men, end up being more exposed to disease-causing bacteria and fungi.

Check out in the following video how to wash the penis correctly to avoid diseases: