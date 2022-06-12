Blisters on the penis: main causes and what to do

The appearance of small blisters on the penis is most often a sign of allergy to tissue or sweat, for example, however when blisters appear accompanied by other symptoms, such as pain and discomfort in the genital region, it may be a sign of skin disease or of sexually transmitted infection.

Therefore, when the appearance of blisters on the penis is noticed, the most appropriate thing is that the man goes to the urologist so that the blisters are evaluated, as well as other symptoms, and so that tests can be carried out, if necessary, and be initiated. the proper treatment.

Blisters on the penis can appear regardless of age, however the appearance of these blisters is more common in sexually active men, since they are at greater risk of acquiring a sexually transmitted infection and because they are exposed to more products that can cause allergies, such as lubricants, for example.

The 5 main causes of blisters on the penis, regardless of the age of the man, are:

1. Tyson’s glands/ Pearly papule

Tyson’s glands are small glands present in the glans and which are responsible for the production of lubricating fluid that facilitates penetration in sexual intercourse. In some men these glands are more evident, being similar to small blisters and are now called pearly papules.

What to do: the appearance of pearly papules is harmless and no treatment is required. However, these papules can grow and cause cosmetic discomfort and, in these cases, the urologist may recommend performing treatments to remove the glands and thus solve the situation. Understand how pearly papules are treated.

2. Genital herpes

Genital herpes is a sexually transmitted infection (STI) caused by Herpes virus-simplex and which leads to the appearance of blisters in the genital region about 10 to 15 days after unprotected sexual intercourse. In addition to the appearance of blisters, it is also possible to notice burning, itching, pain and discomfort in the genital region. Know how to identify the symptoms of genital herpes.

What to do: In the case of genital herpes, the urologist must examine and may order additional tests to confirm the presence of this virus. Treatment is usually through the use of antiviral drugs, as it is possible to reduce the rate of virus replication, the frequency of onset of symptoms and the risk of transmission.

Genital herpes is a sexually transmitted infection, that is, it is transmitted through sexual intercourse without a condom through contact with the liquid released by the blisters present in the genital region of a person infected with the virus. Therefore, the best way to prevent Herpes virus infection is through the use of condoms during sexual intercourse.

3. Lichen sclerosus and atrophicus

Lichen sclerosus et atrophicus, or simply lichen sclerosus, is a chronic dermatosis characterized by alterations in the genital region, the first alteration being usually the appearance of blisters. Although this change is more common in postmenopausal women, it can also appear in men.

In addition to blisters, whitish lesions, itching, local irritation, peeling and discoloration of the region can also appear. The cause of lichen sclerosus et atrophicus is still not well established, however it is believed that it may be related to genetic and immunological factors.

What to do: Treatment for lichen sclerosus et atrophicus should be recommended by a dermatologist or urologist and most of the time the use of ointments containing corticosteroids is indicated, in addition to antihistamine drugs, with the aim of relieving the signs and symptoms presented.

4. Molluscum contagiosum

Molluscum contagiosum is an infectious skin disease caused by a virus that causes blisters to appear anywhere on the body, including the genital region. This disease is more common in children, but it can also occur in adults who have a weakened immune system. See more about molluscum contagiosum.

What to do: The most indicated in these cases is to seek guidance from a dermatologist or urologist so that treatment can be started and there are greater chances of cure, and the use of ointments, cryotherapy or laser treatment may be recommended according to the severity of the disease, symptoms and conditions. of the patient.

5. Allergy

The presence of blisters on the penis can also be a sign of allergies, in addition to itching in the area, pain when urinating, discomfort and the appearance of small red dots, for example. Allergy can happen due to sweat, fabric of clothing, personal care products such as soaps, lubricants or be triggered by condom material.

What to do: The best thing to do in case of an allergy is to identify the triggering factor and avoid it as much as possible. In addition, it is interesting to go to the urologist so that the symptoms of the allergy are identified and a more suitable antihistamine can be indicated.

Check out in the following video how to wash the penis correctly to avoid allergy: