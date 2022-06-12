How to get rid of cellulite faster

It is possible to get rid of Grade 1 cellulite in just two weeks, but for that it is necessary to follow a daily treatment, which must include proper nutrition, good hydration, exercises to tone the legs and buttocks, in addition to daily lymphatic drainage sessions and treatments. aesthetics such as lipocavitation, radiofrequency or endermotherapy, for example.

As cellulite is caused by the accumulation of fat located in the buttocks and legs and excess fluid in the region, there is no single treatment that can eliminate cellulite quickly and definitively. Learn more at: 10 commandments to beat cellulite.

However, by following all these indications, it is possible to eliminate Grade 1 cellulite and also transform Grade 2 and 3 cellulite into Grade 1 so that they are more easily eliminated over time. However, each case must be evaluated individually and there is no single treatment that can be indicated for all women. A physiotherapist specializing in functional dermato is the appropriate professional to make a thorough assessment and guide the most appropriate treatment.

An ideal treatment plan to get rid of Grade 1 cellulite in just 2 weeks consists of:

1. Adequate food

Food should preferably be guided by a nutritionist, but in general it is advisable to reduce salt intake, replacing it with aromatic herbs. In addition, it is advisable to consume detoxifying and diuretic foods, which help eliminate excess fluids and toxins from the body, such as spinach, tomato, apple, orange, garlic, cucumber or kiwi, for example. Discover other diuretic foods.

As for hydration, it is recommended to drink at least 2 liters of water a day to ensure good hydration of the body, and keep the skin elastic and healthy. The teas that can be used to fight cellulite are green tea, leather hat or gotu kola because they are scientifically proven to help with the treatment.

Check out in the video below which foods are best for fighting cellulite:

2. Get regular exercise

Exercises to combat cellulite should preferably be guided by a trainer or gym teacher. However, as a rule, it is recommended to do aerobic exercises such as brisk walking, running or stationary bike to increase caloric expenditure and reduce accumulated fat.

In addition to these exercises, it is necessary to tone and strengthen the muscles of the legs and buttocks with specific exercises such as localized gymnastics, using sand weights or doing weight training exercises. See examples of exercises to get rid of cellulite.

3. Perform lymphatic drainage

To eliminate excess fluid from the lower region of the body, visibly reducing cellulite, it is recommended to do daily lymphatic drainage sessions, which can be done manually or with a device.

Two examples of devices that can be used against cellulite are pressotherapy and mechanical lymphatic drainage with the RAGodoy® device for at least 2 hours a day. Both equipment can be effective in fighting cellulite because they manage to mobilize a good amount of interstitial fluid back into the lymphatic stream, so that it can be eliminated through the urine. See how manual drainage can be done.

4. Get an aesthetic treatment

In addition to all this, the treatment should be complemented with aesthetic devices that are proven to eliminate localized fat in a certain region. Good examples are lipocavitation, high power ultrasound or radiofrequency.

This type of treatment can be done in some aesthetic clinics and gives great results. However, they should only be performed up to 3 times a week and do not eliminate the need to comply with the steps mentioned above.

These treatments can be indicated to eliminate cellulite in any part of the body, including legs, butt, belly and arms.

How to know my cellulite type

To know your cellulite type, it is necessary to observe the region with the help of a mirror, but the observation can also be done by another person, which is the most appropriate.

The second step is to press on a part of the leg or butt to observe the changes in the skin. The existing types of cellulite can be: