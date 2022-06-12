Treatments for fine or deep wrinkles

To eliminate wrinkles on the face, neck and décolleté, it is recommended to use anti-wrinkle creams and, in some cases, aesthetic treatments, such as laser, intense pulsed light and radiofrequency, for example, which must be performed by a trained professional with the aim of stimulating production of cells that guarantee firmness and support to the skin.

Anti-wrinkle treatment can be started from the age of 25, with creams and daily care, while aesthetic treatments can be started from the age of 30-35 when the skin is more flaccid. It is important that the dermatologist is consulted so that the best treatment can be evaluated to maintain the firmness of the skin, completely eliminating wrinkles and expression lines.

Fine wrinkles or expression lines

Fine lines and wrinkles, but which remain when frowning, or being angry, can be treated through daily care and aesthetic treatments, and may be indicated:

anti-wrinkle cream : Daily use 2 times a day, morning and night. The cream must contain the right ingredients such as peptides, growth factors, antioxidants, retinol, DMAE and sunscreen, so it is important that the dermatologist is consulted so that the most suitable cream can be used and the results can be the best. ;

: Daily use 2 times a day, morning and night. The cream must contain the right ingredients such as peptides, growth factors, antioxidants, retinol, DMAE and sunscreen, so it is important that the dermatologist is consulted so that the most suitable cream can be used and the results can be the best. ; Manual therapy techniques : To mobilize facial tissues with strengthening, stretching and mobilization of facial muscles;

: To mobilize facial tissues with strengthening, stretching and mobilization of facial muscles; Radio frequency : It is an aesthetic procedure in which a device is used that stimulates the production of new collagen and elastin cells, which give support to the skin, and the sessions can be held monthly. Understand how radio frequency works;

: It is an aesthetic procedure in which a device is used that stimulates the production of new collagen and elastin cells, which give support to the skin, and the sessions can be held monthly. Understand how radio frequency works; microneedling: It is an aesthetic procedure that consists of the use of a small device with small needles, known as a dermaroller, which makes small holes in the skin, increasing the penetration of cosmetics;

Microneedling can be performed at home, with small devices with needles no more than 0.5 mm deep, about once a week or every 15 days. See more details about microneedling in the following video:

deep wrinkles

The treatment for deep wrinkles, which are those that remain marked even when the skin is stretched, can be done with:

peeling with acids : The acids used can be chosen according to the needs of each person, but glycolic or retinoic acid may be indicated, which leads to the exfoliation of the skin layers, promoting a new tissue, free of stains and wrinkles;

: The acids used can be chosen according to the needs of each person, but glycolic or retinoic acid may be indicated, which leads to the exfoliation of the skin layers, promoting a new tissue, free of stains and wrinkles; Laser HeNe : It consists of applying the laser in several shots on the face, not superimposed, and as it can cause some discomfort, an anesthetic can be used before the sessions;

: It consists of applying the laser in several shots on the face, not superimposed, and as it can cause some discomfort, an anesthetic can be used before the sessions; Radio frequency, which promotes new collagen and elastin cells, essential for skin firmness;

which promotes new collagen and elastin cells, essential for skin firmness; Filling with hyaluronic acid, in which doctor’s office you can apply some injections of hyaluronic acid in the form of a gel, indicated to fill wrinkles, furrows and expression lines on the face;

in which doctor’s office you can apply some injections of hyaluronic acid in the form of a gel, indicated to fill wrinkles, furrows and expression lines on the face; platelet-rich plasma, in which, in the doctor’s office, injections can be applied with platelet-rich plasma that induces the synthesis of collagen and other components of the extracellular matrix through the activation of fibroblasts, thus leading to skin rejuvenation.

As a last resort, plastic surgery, such as a facelift, may be indicated for when the person has many, deep wrinkles and needs an immediate result. But even so, dermatofunctional physiotherapy sessions are useful both immediately before and after the procedure, harmonizing the face and improving the results of the surgery.

How to reduce wrinkles at home

In addition to the treatments indicated above, to complement at home, it is recommended to maintain good skin hydration throughout the body, but especially the face. That’s why you need to drink about 2 liters of water a day, use liquid soaps because they don’t dry the skin, and also:

Wash your face with mineral water, micellar water or thermal water, as these do not contain chlorine, which is known to dry out the skin;

Eat collagen-rich foods daily, such as red meat, chicken thighs, and gelatin.

Take a hydrolyzed collagen supplement daily, which helps maintain skin support;

Always use an anti-aging cream on your face with a sun protection factor;

Do facial gymnastics stretching the important muscles that have the opposite effect of wrinkles;

Wear a hat and quality sunglasses whenever you are exposed to the sun or light to prevent the muscles around the eyes and forehead from contracting, preventing the formation of wrinkles in these regions.

The secret to keeping your skin beautiful, firm and hydrated also lies in having a healthy life, eating well and taking care of your skin externally with the most suitable products for each skin type, but other factors that also contribute are not smoking, because Cigarette smoke is harmful to health and also causes damage to the skin, favoring the formation of wrinkles in the upper part of the mouth, popularly known as ‘bar code’.

Check out more tips on what to eat to keep your skin healthy by watching the video below: