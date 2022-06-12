Muscle strain: what it is, symptoms and treatment

Muscle strain occurs when a muscle is overstretched, causing some muscle fibers or the entire muscle involved to rupture. In some cases, this rupture can even affect the tendons close to the muscle, occurring more specifically at the musculotendinous junction, which is the site of the union between the muscle and the tendon.

The causes of muscle strain include overexertion to perform a muscle contraction, during running, soccer, volleyball or basketball games, for example, which is why muscle strain is very common in people who are preparing for a championship or during a competition, although it can also occur in ordinary people who demand a lot of effort from their muscles and joints on a day they decide to play ball with friends, on a weekend, for example.

However, straining can also happen in older people or people who have to do repetitive movements.

Symptoms of muscle strain

The main symptom is severe pain located near a joint that arises after a blow or run. In addition, the person may experience difficulty walking when the leg is affected, or difficulty moving the arm when the arm is affected. Thus, the characteristic signs of muscle strain are:

Severe pain located near a joint;

Muscle weakness;

Difficulty moving the region affects, being difficult to stay in the race or game, for example;

It can generate a large purple mark, characteristic of blood leakage;

The area tends to be swollen and may feel a little warmer than usual.

After observing these symptoms, one should stop physical activity and immediately place a cold compress in the region to relieve the pain. If it does not give way and it is still not possible to move normally, you should go to the doctor to perform imaging tests such as magnetic resonance imaging or ultrasound, which help to identify and classify the lesion, according to its severity:

Grade 1 or Light There is stretching of the fibers but no rupture of the muscle or tendon fibers. There is pain, which subsides in 1 week. Grade 2 or Moderate There is a small tear in the muscle or tendon. Pain is more extensive, lasting 1 to 3 weeks Grade 3 or Severe The muscle or tendon is completely ruptured. There is severe pain, blood leakage, swelling and heat in the affected area.

In severe strain, the rupture of fibers can be felt by palpating the region and stretching the affected muscle does not cause pain and with the torn ligament, the joint tends to become more unstable.

What to do in case of suspicion

In case of suspicion of a muscle strain, what should be done immediately is to put an ice pack wrapped in a thin towel, for approximately 20 minutes, and seek medical help afterwards, because although the signs and symptoms can confirm the suspicion, the only way confirming a muscle or tendon rupture is through examinations.

How is the treatment done?

The treatment is done with rest of the affected region, use of anti-inflammatory drugs such as Cataflan in the form of an ointment and/or Ibuprofen in the form of a tablet, which must be taken under medical supervision, and the use of cold or ice compresses is also indicated. from 3 to 4 times a day up to 48 hours and physiotherapy sessions.

Physiotherapy should be started as soon as possible to ensure a return to daily activities as soon as possible. Learn more details about how the Treatment for muscle strain is done, its signs of improvement and worsening.

See also how to complement this treatment in the following video:

How to avoid distention

Stretching the muscle beyond the pre-established body limit, or forcing a muscle too much, can easily generate a strain and cause the muscle to tear. Thus, to prevent muscle strain, the muscle must be kept properly strengthened and stretched constantly, respecting its body limitations and avoiding training alone, without professional guidance. However, even high competition athletes can suffer muscle strains and strains during their sports practice, but in any case, the objective of training is to prevent this from happening.