What is the treatment for muscle strain (and recovery time) like

Treatment for muscle strain, which consists of rupture of the tendon that connects the muscle to the bone, or very close to the tendon, can be done through the application of ice in the first 48 hours after the injury and rest, and the use of splints or crutches, for example.

Physiotherapy should be started as soon as possible so that rehabilitation can be carried out and the muscle can be restored, maintaining quality of life, but initially the doctor may prescribe analgesics and anti-inflammatory drugs to reduce pain, discomfort, facilitating wound healing.

Remedies for muscle strain

The indicated remedies are anti-inflammatory drugs, such as Ibuprofen, under medical supervision. Passing Arnica or Cataflan ointment on the site, in addition to decreasing pain, decreases inflammation, being a good option to complement the treatment.

Physiotherapy for muscle strain

physical therapy for muscle strain

Physiotherapy sessions for rehabilitation of a strained muscle should be done daily or every other day to facilitate recovery. Treatment must be personally indicated by the physical therapist after an evaluation and observation of the tests requested by the doctor and may include the use of ice or heat compresses, depending on the need, and the use of devices such as tens, ultrasound and laser, for example.

ice and rest

In the first 48 hours after the injury, it is recommended to apply an ice pack for 20 minutes, 3 to 4 times a day. It is important to cover the ice with a gauze, diaper or thin cloth to protect the skin from burns. It is also important to keep the affected joint higher than the rest of the body. As soon as your legs are affected, you can put ice and lie down with a pillow under your legs so that the swelling goes down.

In the first 6 days after the injury, it is not recommended to make any kind of effort and therefore you should choose not to train and not to force the joint, keeping it under rest. It may be helpful to bandage the area with gauze or use a splint, and when the injury is to the legs, walking with crutches may be indicated.

See the video below for more details:

Physiotherapy and massage equipment

At the beginning of each session, the physical therapist may indicate the use of devices such as tens, ultrasound or laser, using the appropriate parameters to reduce pain and inflammation, aiding in wound healing. Muscle relaxation massage is indicated to deflate and promote muscle emptying, bringing relief from pain and symptoms, but it can also help fight muscle contracture that sets in.

Stretching and strengthening exercises

Stretching exercises should only be performed after 1 week of rest, being careful not to increase the pain. Initially, it is better for the physical therapist to stretch the affected muscle for 30 seconds to 1 minute, repeating at least 3 times. Muscle strengthening can only be started when the pain is minimal and initially it is recommended that they are isometric contractions, where joint movement is not observed, only muscle contraction.

With the improvement of the symptoms, the exercises can progress, with the use of elastic bands and then weights. In the last phase of treatment, joint stability exercises such as proprioception should be performed. See some examples here.

stretching exercises

Signs that may indicate over-exercising

Some signs that may indicate that the treatment is being too intense, which can also impair recovery from the injury, are:

Pain after physical therapy that does not subside within 4 hours or does not go away within 24 hours

Pain that starts earlier than in the previous session;

Greater stiffness and decreased range of motion;

Swelling, pain or heat in the affected area after exercise

Muscle weakness that sets in after starting physical therapy.

With the advancement of physical therapy exercises, it is normal to have an increase in pain, as it occurs after going to the gym, which lasts about 4 hours, but if the other signs are present, it is important to reduce the intensity of the treatment, reducing the difficulty. of the exercises.

Watch the following video and check out some tips on treating muscle strain:

Surgery for muscle strain

The doctor rarely recommends surgery to repair the muscle strain because the muscle and tendon usually recover completely with clinical and physiotherapeutic treatment, without the need for surgical intervention. Surgery is restricted to high competition athletes, when they suffer a muscle strain very close to the dates of very important and unavoidable competitions.

Home treatment for muscle strain

To complement the clinical and physiotherapeutic treatment, the individual can, after 48 hours of the injury, apply warm compresses to the painful region, twice a day, in addition to avoiding efforts and using an anti-inflammatory ointment in the region, with the knowledge of the doctor. Good examples are Cataflan or Calminex, for example.

Here’s a good home remedy for muscle strain.

How long will the treatment take

Treatment time for muscle strain can range from 2 weeks to 6 months, depending on the degree of strain. muscle strain injuries,

Grade 1: takes about 2 weeks to heal,

Grade 2: takes about 8 to 10 weeks to heal;

Grade 3: May take up to 6 months to 1 year to heal.

The more committed the patient is to the treatment, the better the results will be, and that’s why it’s important to follow all the doctor’s and physical therapist’s guidelines for full recovery. In any case, all lesions go through the same healing process: Initial, there is more inflammation and lasts about 6 days, Subacute phase: Inflammation subsides and repair begins, this phase can last up to 6 weeks and in the maturation and remodeling phase , there is no pain, only movement limitation, and it can last from 6 months to 1 year.

Signs of improvement and worsening

Signs of improvement may be decreased swelling, reduced pain, and reduced bruising. When the individual is able to move the region affected by the injury with less pain and is able to perform a muscle contraction, even if mild, this may indicate recovery from the stretch.

Complications of muscle strain

Complications of muscle strain can be increased healing difficulty, pain persistence and decreased strength and range of motion, which can be very harmful for competitive athletes, and therefore treatment must be performed according to the orthopedist’s guidelines. and the physical therapist.

Here are some examples of resources that can be performed in physical therapy: