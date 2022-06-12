Facial matching: what it is, how it is done and risks

Facial harmonization, also known as orofacial harmonization, is indicated for men and women who wish to improve the appearance of the face and consists of carrying out a set of different aesthetic procedures, which aim to improve the balance between certain regions of the face, such as the nose, chin, teeth or malar region, which is the region of the face where the cheek bones are.

These procedures promote the alignment and correction of the angles of the face, improve the harmony between the teeth and other skin features, giving more harmony and beauty to the face and enhancing the existing features.

Some results can be seen immediately, right after the aesthetic intervention, but the final result takes about 15 to 30 days to appear. Initially, some bruising and swelling may appear, which are normal and disappear over time.

When to do a facelift

Before performing facial harmonization, it is important to pay attention to the place and the professional who will perform the procedure, as well as to inform yourself about the risks related to the technique that will be used. In addition, it is important that the person’s skin is evaluated, as well as the presence of any disease or condition, as it can interfere with the technique that will be used to perform the harmonization.

Harmonization is carried out for aesthetic purposes, being indicated when the person wants to reduce the double chin, dark circles or expression marks, or when they want to define the jaw or make changes to the forehead, chin and nose, for example, and it is important that the procedure is carried out. by a dermatologist to reduce the risk of complications.

how is it done

Facial harmonization can be done by various techniques according to the purpose of the procedure and, therefore, tends to be guided by a team of several professionals, from dermatologist, plastic surgeon, dentist, dermatofunctional physical therapist or biomedical aesthetic, for example.

Some of the most used techniques to perform a facial harmonization are:

1. Filling the face

Filling is usually carried out with hyaluronic acid, with the aim of increasing the volume of the cheekbones, chin or lips, for example. In addition, hyaluronic acid fillers are also used to even out furrows, wrinkles and fill in deep dark circles.

The intervention can last from 30 minutes to 1 hour, but the duration will depend on the regions that will be injected. Learn more about this cosmetic procedure.

2. Application of botox

the application of botox It is used to lift or correct the angle of the eyebrows or to smooth expression wrinkles, such as crow’s feet, for example. O botox consists of a toxin, called botulinum toxin, which causes muscle relaxation, preventing the formation of wrinkles.

3. lifting facial

Generally, the lifting facial used to perform a facial harmonization, is performed by inserting polylactic acid threads, which promotes a lifting by pulling the tissues, without having to resort to surgery.

4. Microneedling

The microneedling technique consists of promoting thousands of microlesions on the skin, which stimulate the production of collagen and growth factors, giving the skin more firmness and smoothing spots and scars.

This technique can be performed with a manual device called a Dermaroller or with an automatic device called a Dermapen. Learn more about microneedling.

5. Peeling

O peeling consists of the application of acidic substances that promote a light desquamation of the outermost layer of the skin, stimulating cell renewal, smoothing expression lines and giving a more uniform tone to the skin.

6. Bichectomy

Bichectomy is a surgical procedure in which small pockets of fat accumulated on both sides of the face are removed, enhancing the cheekbones, thinning them. There is usually no visible scar on the face, because the surgery is performed through cuts made inside the mouth, which are less than 5 mm.

Generally, the results of the surgery are only visible about 1 month after the intervention. Find out what precautions to take to speed up recovery and the possible risks of surgery.

7. Dental procedures

In addition to aesthetic interventions carried out on the face, facial harmonization also consists of performing dental procedures, such as the use of dental braces, implant application or dental whitening, for example.

Risks of facial harmonization

Although in most cases easy harmonization is considered a safe procedure, when it is not performed by a trained professional or when the technique is not performed correctly, the procedure may be associated with some risks, such as obstruction of blood flow at the site and necrosis. , which corresponds to tissue death, in addition to facial deformation.

If the procedure is also performed by a professional who is not trained or who does not have adequate hygiene conditions, there is also a greater risk of developing infections, which can be quite serious. In addition, as some of the techniques performed in facial harmonization do not have a lasting effect, people end up performing the procedure more than once, which can cause the muscle of the site to be weakened and the skin to become sagging.

