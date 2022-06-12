Delay in development: what it is, causes and how to stimulate

The delay in neuropsychomotor development happens when the baby does not start to sit, crawl, walk or talk at a predetermined stage, like other babies of the same age. This term is used by pediatricians, physical therapists, psychomotorists or occupational therapists when it is observed that the child has not yet reached certain expected developmental parameters for each stage.

Any baby can have some kind of delay in its development, even if the woman has had a healthy pregnancy, an uneventful delivery, and the baby is apparently healthy. However, more commonly, this developmental delay affects children who have had complications during pregnancy, childbirth, or after birth.

Main signs and symptoms

Some signs and symptoms that may indicate that there is a possible developmental delay are:

Hypotonia: weak muscles and slumped posture;

Difficulty holding the head at 3 months;

Cannot sit up alone at 6 months;

Do not start crawling before 9 months;

Do not walk alone before 15 months;

Not being able to eat alone at 18 months;

Do not speak more than 2 words to form a sentence at 28 months;

Not controlling pee and poop completely after age 5.

When the baby is premature, the “corrected age” should be calculated up to 2 years to make a more accurate assessment of these developmental milestones. This means that, up to 2 years of age, to calculate the age at which a certain development should take place, one must take into account the time when the baby would reach 40 weeks of gestation, rather than the actual date of delivery. Thus, it is natural that developmental milestones occur later in a premature baby than in a full-term baby.

For example: a premature baby born at 30 weeks is 10 weeks less than the normal 40. Thus, for the purpose of evaluating the development of this baby, one should always add 10 weeks to the date that is estimated for each developmental milestone. That is, if you are trying to assess the moment when you should hold the head alone, that is, around 3 months, you must consider that for this baby this milestone will happen at 3 months and 10 weeks.

Possible causes of developmental delay

The delay in neuropsychomotor development can be caused due to changes that may have happened:

In the act of conception;

During pregnancy, malnutrition, diseases like Rubella, trauma;

At the time of childbirth;

Genetic alterations such as Down Syndrome;

After birth, such as disease, trauma, malnutrition, head trauma;

Other environmental or behavioral factors, such as malnutrition.

A baby born prematurely has a higher risk of developmental delay, and the more prematurely born, the greater this risk.

Children diagnosed with cerebral palsy are at increased risk of developmental delay, but not every child with developmental delay has cerebral palsy.

How to stimulate development

Children with developmental delays must undergo physiotherapy, psychomotricity and occupational therapy sessions every week until they can achieve the goals that can be sitting, walking, eating alone, being able to maintain their personal hygiene. In consultations, several exercises are performed, in a playful way, to help strengthen muscles, correct posture, stimulate vision, and treat reflexes and blockages, in addition to contractures and deformities.

Exercises that help stimulate baby’s development

Check out in the video below some exercises that can stimulate the baby:

This is a lengthy treatment that must last months or years until the child reaches the parameters that he can develop. It is known that genetic syndromes have their own characteristics, and that a child with cerebral palsy may not be able to walk alone, and that is why each assessment must be individual, in order to assess what the baby has and what its development potential is, and so on. outline treatment goals.

The sooner the baby starts treatment, the better and faster the results will come, especially when treatment is started before the 1st year of life.