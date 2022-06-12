Shoulder bursitis: what it is, symptoms and treatment

Bursitis is an inflammation of the synovial bursa, a tissue that acts as a small cushion located inside a joint, preventing friction between the tendon and bone. In the case of shoulder bursitis, there is pain located in the upper and anterior part of the shoulder and difficulty in movement.

Its treatment basically consists of the use of anti-inflammatories, rest of the arms, avoiding efforts and physiotherapy can be of great help.

main symptoms

Symptoms of shoulder bursitis are:

Pain in the entire shoulder, especially in the upper part;

Difficulty raising the arm above the head, due to pain;

Muscle weakness in the entire affected arm;

There may be a local tingling sensation that radiates throughout the arm.

To confirm that it really is bursitis, the physical therapist and orthopedist will be able to palpate the painful shoulder and ask the person to perform some specific movements to assess the pain. Tests are not always necessary, but the doctor may order an x-ray or MRI to check for other causes of shoulder pain.

Causes of shoulder bursitis

Shoulder bursitis can be caused by overuse of the joint, especially in movements that elevate the arm above the head line, as occurs in swimming, for example.

Athletes, painters and cleaning women are individuals who are very likely to develop shoulder bursitis, due to the repetitive practice of this type of movement.

But shoulder bursitis can arise after sudden movements, such as lifting a heavy suitcase, a direct blow or falling to the floor and supporting yourself with your hands, with joint involvement, for example.

How is the treatment done?

Treatment for shoulder bursitis can be done with the use of anti-inflammatories, such as Diclofenac, Tilatil and Celestone, for 7 to 14 days. But in addition, it is important to rest the joint, keeping away from work if possible.

Placing an ice pack or ice water on the shoulder can bring pain relief and will help fight inflammation, aiding in treatment. It should be used daily, for 20 minutes, 2 to 3 times a day.

Physiotherapy is very important and contributes to the success of bursitis treatment. Analgesic and anti-inflammatory resources should be used daily until there is a good decrease in symptoms. When this occurs, the arm muscles should be strengthened. Stretching and joint mobilizations can be used from the first session. Learn about some physiotherapy exercises to speed up recovery at: Shoulder proprioception exercises.

You can also opt for the natural pain relievers mentioned in the following video: