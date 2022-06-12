5 natural ways to treat body tingling

To naturally treat tingling, it is recommended to adopt strategies that improve blood circulation, in addition to having a healthy diet, as this helps to control some chronic diseases, such as diabetes, which can be the origin of tingling and the sensation of prickling in certain parts. of the body.

Either way, it’s important to find out the cause of tingling, especially when it’s very frequent or doesn’t get better. One of the most common causes of tingling is poor blood circulation and direct pressure on the nerve in the arm or leg, but there are other more serious causes such as diabetes, multiple sclerosis or herniated discs. See other causes of tingling in the body.

The natural options that we indicate below are excellent for fighting light and transient tingling caused by poor blood circulation or nerve compression. Are they:

1. Exercises

Practicing physical activity regularly, such as walking, jogging, weight training or water aerobics, helps to combat tingling because it improves blood circulation. It is necessary to have 30 minutes of medium-intensity physical activity daily or 3 hours a week to achieve this benefit, the type of activity is not the most important, but aerobic exercises such as running or cycling should be practiced, as well as muscle strengthening exercises. .

2. Stretching

Stretching exercises should always be performed after physical activity, but can also be performed daily upon waking up or before going to bed. They increase body flexibility, relieving tension on peripheral nerves, and also reduce stress and anxiety, improving quality of life. Here are 8 simple stretches to do at work.

3. Massage

Massaging the numb or tingling limb with a cream or gel that heats the area is a good way to quickly eliminate this discomfort. Ointments that contain capsaicin or menthol are indicated because they are easy to find in pharmacies and do not need a prescription to be purchased. Quickly rubbing the region is the most suitable technique for relieving peripheral neuropathy.

4. Food

The most suitable foods are those that improve blood circulation and combat fluid retention. Good examples are citrus fruits such as oranges, kiwis, pineapples, beets, lemons and yogurt. Anti-oxidant and anti-inflammatory foods are also indicated, such as chestnuts, salmon, garlic and onions. When tingling is caused by a lack of vitamins, it is recommended to consume vitamins A, B and D.

Some plants can be used to improve blood circulation and prevent symptoms of cramps and tingling, such as carqueja and dandelion, which can be used in the form of tea, and also cayenne pepper, which can be used as a seasoning. meat, for example. In addition, it is also recommended to avoid excess salt consumption and excessive consumption of alcoholic beverages.

5. Acupuncture

Acupuncture rebalances the energies and improves blood circulation in the treated region, which is why it can also be indicated to combat tingling. As this type of alternative therapy is also able to fight pain, when it is present, it can be a solution.

when to go to the doctor

Most of the time the tingling is not serious, nor does it represent any urgent health problem, being relieved with the strategies above. However, as peripheral neuropathy, which is the scientific name for tingling in the body, has several causes, if this symptom is frequent, it is recommended to go to the general practitioner to investigate its causes and start the appropriate treatment.