How to correct body posture

To correct bad posture, it is necessary to position the head correctly, strengthen the muscles of the back and abdominal region because with weak abdominal muscles and spinal erectors there is a greater tendency for the shoulders to droop and face forward, providing hyperkyphosis, known popularly as ‘hunchback’, which is one of the most common types of bad posture.

Things you can do to correct this posture, with your shoulders slumped forward, include:

Exercise regularly to keep your muscles strong enough;

Be aware of your body and make small adjustments throughout the day;

When sitting, make sure you sit on your butt bone and keep your back against the chair and your feet on the floor, without crossing your legs.

People who remain seated for more than 5 hours a day should pay special attention to the way they sit on the chair or on the sofa, to avoid the formation of kyphosis, which is the ‘hump’ that is when the thoracic spine becomes more ’rounded’, when viewed from the side.

For this, it is essential to have body awareness and keep the abdominal muscles contracted, performing a small contraction, which consists of ‘squeezing the belly’, bringing the navel further into the abdomen. This small contraction activates the transversus abdominis and diaphragm muscles which also help maintain good posture throughout the day. Check out in the following video what you can do at home to improve your posture:

Do I need to wear a vest to correct posture?

It is not recommended to use braces to correct posture, because they act contrary to physical therapy and tend to worsen the situation in the long term. This can happen because the vests force the shoulders back but do not strengthen the muscles properly, leaving them weaker than they should be. This imbalance in muscle forces harms the spine, and in addition, one of the secrets to correcting the slumped shoulders posture is not to bring the shoulders back, but to correct the position of the head, which is usually more forward.

Exercises to correct shoulder posture

Exercising at the gym or doing Pilates regularly also helps to maintain good posture because it strengthens the muscles contributing to the treatment to improve posture. In addition, it is recommended to do stretching daily to increase the elasticity of the muscles, which is why Pilates exercises have an advantage, because they require a good body stretching.

Here’s a series of 8 Pilates exercises you can do regularly to strengthen your back and improve your posture:

How to correct lumbar posture

The back end of the spine should always be in a neutral position, without the hip bone facing forward or backward, which can straighten the spine or make the butt more upturned when viewed from the side. A good exercise to correct the lumbar posture is to find the neutral position of the hip and for this you should:

Stand with your legs slightly apart, bend your knees a little and slowly move your hips back and forth. It may be helpful to do this test by looking at yourself in a full-length mirror, sideways, and then checking for rectification or hyperlordosis. The challenge is to maintain a neutral hip position, without exaggerating the curvature of the spine.

To combat hyperlordosis: what you can do is a stretching exercise that consists of lying on your back, bending your legs and hugging them, remaining in that position for a few seconds. Repeat the exercise 5 times.

To combat lumbar straightening: A good exercise is to lie on your back and place a ping pong ball where the curve of your spine should be and maintain this position for a few seconds. Remember never to put your body weight on the ball.

For best results it is important to consult a physical therapist for an individual evaluation, especially if you have back pain.

How to correct sleeping posture

To correct posture during sleep, one must sleep in a proper body position. The ideal is to lie on your side, with a small pillow between your knees and with a pillow to support your head well, so the spine can be straight when viewed from the side. If possible, look in the mirror in this position or ask someone else to see if the spine is apparently well positioned.

When sleeping on your back, you should use a lower pillow and place another pillow under your knees. It is not recommended to sleep on your stomach. Check out more details at: Find out which is the best Mattress and Pillow for you to sleep better.

When to do physical therapy

It is recommended to go to the physical therapist when you have pain in the back, shoulders, neck or tension headache, especially if you have any deviation of the spine, presenting bad posture.

The main postural changes are forward head; hyperkyphosis, popularly known as hunchback; hyperlordosis, and also the lateral deviation of the spine that is scoliosis. All these situations need to be corrected as soon as possible to avoid back pain, headaches, which also helps to prevent other more serious situations, such as herniated disc and sciatic nerve involvement, for example.

To be able to correct the vicious posture, which causes back pain, for example, it may be necessary to carry out a specific treatment through advanced physiotherapy, which involves static exercises, guided by the physiotherapist, called RPG – Global Postural Reeducation. But before starting the treatment, it is necessary to carry out a thorough assessment of the posture to know what deviations the person has, to then guide the stretching and strengthening exercises that are most suitable for each person, because normally the series of exercises is individual, because every human being is unique.