Joint effusion: what it is, symptoms and treatment

Joint effusion is the accumulation of fluid in a joint in the body, caused by a blow, falls, infections or chronic joint diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis or gout. It is popularly called ‘water on the knee’.

Joint effusion is usually more common in the knee, due to overuse of this joint for running or walking, for example, causing swelling of the knee. However, the effusion can occur in any joint in the body such as the ankle, shoulder or hip.

Joint effusion is curable and treatment is usually done with physical therapy to facilitate the absorption of the liquid, reducing its symptoms. At home, the person can put on a cold compress for 15 minutes to reduce local swelling. See: When to use a hot or cold compress.

main symptoms

Symptoms that may indicate a joint effusion include:

Joint swelling;

Joint pain;

Difficulty moving the joint.

Symptoms can vary in intensity depending on the person’s type of occupation.

The diagnosis of joint effusion is made by the orthopedist through observation of symptoms and tests such as X-ray or MRI.

7 steps to treat joint effusion

The treatment of joint effusion should be guided by an orthopedist or physical therapist and can be done with:

1. Protection and rest: As long as the pain persists, protect the painful joint. For example: when the knee is affected, crutches or knee braces should be used until you can walk without feeling pain;

2. Apply ice: Crushed ice packs are useful for deflating and relieving pain. Let it act for 15 minutes, placing a thin cloth around the ice bag so as not to burn the skin;

3. Bandaging: Bandaging the painful joint with gauze with light pressure helps control swelling;

4. Elevate the affected limb: If the knees are swollen you should lie on the bed or sofa and place a pillow under the knee so that the leg is bent up;

5. Massage: Massage performed from the feet to the hip is effective in relieving pain and swelling;

6. Anti-inflammatory Remedies: The doctor may prescribe Ibuprofen or Diclofenac, which help reduce joint inflammation, decreasing pain. These medicines can be taken in pill form or by injection (infiltration) into the affected joint. It can also help to drink sucupira tea because it contains anti-inflammatory, anti-rheumatic and analgesic properties. See more at: Sucupira tea for arthrosis and rheumatism.

7. Liquid aspiration: It can be used in the most severe cases to remove excess fluid with a needle in the doctor’s office or hospital.

Physiotherapy for joint effusion

Physiotherapy consists of the practice of exercises that help to strengthen the joint and improve blood circulation, draining excess fluid. These exercises must be suitable for the affected joint and, therefore, it is important to receive guidance from a physical therapist.

Initially, the exercises should be done slowly and progressively, and it is also important to use the joint mobilization technique, which consists of small joint movements that increase intra-articular lubrication and reduce clicking.

Exercises

Some exercises for knee joint effusion, which may be indicated by the physical therapist, include:

Stand up and then slowly bend the affected knee, as shown in image 1, and repeat 8 to 10 times for 3 sets; Sit in a chair with both feet on the floor and slowly stretch the leg with the affected knee 10 times, repeating for 3 sets; Lie down on a bed and place a rolled-up towel under the affected knee, then push the leg down without bending the knee and repeat 8 to 10 times, repeating for 3 sets.

It is recommended to take 30 second intervals between each series of exercises to avoid excessive wear on the joint and worsening of symptoms.

See also everything you can do at home to treat your knee.