What can be thigh pain and what to do

Thigh pain, also known as myalgia of the thigh, is a muscle pain that can happen in the front, back or sides of the thigh that can be caused by excessive physical activity or a direct blow to the place, in addition to being able to happen due to muscle contracture or inflammation of the sciatic nerve.

Usually this thigh pain disappears without treatment, only with rest, but when the region is bruised, with a purplish region or when it becomes very hard, physiotherapy may be necessary to solve the problem and be able to perform the thigh stretch, the exercises and activities of daily living.

The main causes of thigh pain are:

1. Intense training

Intense leg training is one of the main causes of thigh pain and the pain usually appears up to 2 days after training, and can happen in the front, side or back of the thigh, depending on the type of training.

Thigh pain after training is more common when training is changed, that is, when new exercises are done, with muscle stimulation in a different way than what was happening. In addition, it is easier to feel when the person has not trained for some time or when they are starting to practice physical activity.

In addition to being able to happen as a result of weight training, thigh pain can also be due to cycling, for example.

What to do: In these cases, it is recommended only to rest the legs the day after training, and exercises that work the thigh muscles should not be performed. To relieve pain faster or even avoid them, it may be interesting to do stretching exercises after training or according to the guidance of the physical education professional.

However, despite the pain, it is important to continue training, as it is possible not only to guarantee the benefits of physical activity, but also to prevent the thigh from hurting again after this same workout.

2. Muscle injury

Contracture, strain and strain are muscle injuries that can also cause thigh pain and can happen due to excessive physical activity, sudden movements, muscle fatigue, use of inappropriate training equipment or prolonged effort.

These situations can result in inadequate contraction of the thigh muscle or rupture of the fibers present in the muscle, being usually accompanied by pain, difficulty in moving the thigh, loss of muscle strength and decreased range of motion, for example.

What to do: If the person suspects that the pain in the thigh is due to a contracture, distension or strain, it is recommended to rest and apply cold compresses on the site, in the case of muscle distention, or hot compresses, in the case of contracture. In addition, it is important to consult a doctor so that the use of anti-inflammatory drugs that help relieve pain can be indicated.

In addition, in some cases, it may also be interesting to perform physiotherapy so that the muscle is more relaxed and the pain is relieved faster and more effectively. Watch the video below for more tips on what to do in case of strain:

3. Blow to the thigh

A blow to the thigh during the practice of some contact sport or due to accidents can also cause pain in the thigh at the place of the blow, in addition to being common that in these cases there is also the formation of hematoma and swelling of the place, in some cases.

What to do: When thigh pain arises after a blow, it is recommended to put ice on the spot for about 20 minutes at least 2 times a day. In addition, depending on the intensity of the blow, it may be recommended to rest and take anti-inflammatory medications prescribed by the doctor to relieve pain and discomfort.

4. Meralgia paresthetica

Meralgia paresthetica is a situation in which there is compression of the nerve that passes through the side of the thigh, causing pain at the site, a burning sensation and decreased sensitivity in the region. Also, thigh pain gets worse when a person stands for a long time or walks a lot.

Meralgia paresthetica is more common in men, however it can also happen in people who wear very tight clothes, who are pregnant or who have suffered a blow to the side of the thigh, which may cause compression of this nerve.

What to do: In the case of meralgia paresthetica, the treatment is done to relieve the symptoms, and the doctor may recommend the use of analgesics or anti-inflammatory drugs, in addition to being able to carry out massages or physiotherapy sessions, for example. See more details on the treatment of meralgia paresthetica.

5. Sciatica pain

Sciatic pain is also a condition that can cause thigh pain, especially in the back, as the sciatic nerve starts at the end of the spine and goes to the feet, passing through the back of the thigh and glutes.

Inflammation of this nerve is quite uncomfortable and causes, in addition to pain, tingling and stinging sensations in the places where the nerve passes, leg weakness and difficulty walking, for example. Know the symptoms of sciatica pain.

What to do: In this case, it is important to consult a doctor so that an evaluation can be carried out and the most appropriate treatment can be indicated, which may involve the use of pain relievers and reduce inflammation, ointments to be applied to the pain site and treatment sessions. physiotherapy.

See exercise options that can be done in the treatment of sciatica in the following video: