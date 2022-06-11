Botox: what it is, what it is for and how it works

Botox, also known as botulinum toxin, is a substance that can be used in the treatment of various diseases, such as microcephaly, paraplegia and muscle spasms, because it is able to prevent muscle contraction and acts by promoting temporary muscle paralysis, which helps to reduce symptoms related to these situations.

In addition, as it acts by inhibiting neuronal stimuli related to muscle contraction, Botox is also widely used as an aesthetic procedure, mainly to reduce wrinkles and expression marks. After the botox application, the region is ‘paralyzed’ for approximately 6 months, but it is possible that its effect begins to decrease a little before or after, depending on the location, requiring a new application of botox to maintain the results.

Botulinum toxin is a substance produced by the bacteria Clostridium botulinum and, therefore, its use should only be carried out under medical advice, so that a complete health assessment can be carried out and the risks related to the use of this toxin can be evaluated.

what is it for

Botox can be used for several situations, however it is important that it is done under the guidance of the doctor, because large amounts of this toxin can have the opposite effect of what is desired and promote permanent muscle paralysis, characterizing the botulism disease. Understand what botulism is and what symptoms are.

Thus, some situations in which the use of botulinum toxin in small amounts may be recommended by the doctor are:

Control of blepharospasm, which consists of closing the eyes forcefully and uncontrolled;

Reduction of sweating, in case of hyperhidrosis or bromhidrosis;

Correction of eye strabismus;

Control bruxism;

Facial twitching, known as tic disorder;

Reduction of excessive salivation;

Control of spasticity in neurological diseases such as microcephaly.

Decreased neuropathic pain;

Relax an excessive muscle contraction due to a stroke;

Decreased tremors in case of Parkinson’s;

Combat stuttering;

Changes in the temporomandibular joint region;

Combat chronic low back pain and in case of myofascial pain;

Urinary incontinence caused by the nervous bladder.

In addition, the application of Botox is very popular in aesthetics, being indicated to promote a more harmonious smile, reducing the appearance of gums, and to treat wrinkles and expression lines. It is important that the use of botox in aesthetics is done under the guidance of a dermatologist or other professional trained to apply the toxin, as this way it is possible to obtain a more satisfactory result.

Learn more about the use of botox in facial pairing by watching the video below:

How it works

Botulinum toxin is a substance produced by bacteria Clostridium botulinum which, when in large amounts in the body, can lead to the development of botulism, which can result in serious health complications.

On the other hand, when this substance is injected intramuscularly at low concentrations and at the recommended dose, the toxin can block nerve signals related to the origin of pain and promote muscle relaxation. Depending on the dose used, the muscles affected by the toxin become flaccid or paralyzed and in addition to the local effect, as the toxin can spread through the tissues, other areas can also be affected, becoming flaccid or even paralyzed.

Although there may be local paralysis, as small amounts of botulinum toxin are administered, the Botox effect is temporary, so that in order to have the effect again, a new application is necessary.

possible risks

Botox should only be applied by the doctor due to the fact that it is important to make a complete assessment of the state of health and to verify the ideal amount to be used in the treatment so that there are no adverse effects.

That’s because when the toxin is ingested, it can lead to breathing failure and the person can die from asphyxia, which can also happen when large amounts of this toxin is injected, and there can be paralysis of other organs.

In addition, botox should not be performed in case of allergy to botulinum toxin, in case of allergic reaction after previous use, pregnancy or infection at the site that should be applied, as well as it should not be used by people who have autoimmune disease, because it is not known how the body will react to the substance.