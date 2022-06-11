Chemical peeling: what it is, benefits and care after treatment

Chemical peeling is a type of aesthetic treatment that is done with the application of acids on the skin to remove damaged layers and promote the growth of a smooth layer, and can be done to eliminate stains and expression lines, for example.

Chemical peeling costs between R$150 and R$300.00 for the simplest cases. However, the more complex ones can reach up to R$1500.00, depending on the clinic and the problem to be treated. Chemical peeling cannot be purchased in supermarkets, pharmacies or cosmetics stores as it must be applied by a specialized professional, such as a dermatologist or dermatofunctional physiotherapist, to avoid serious complications such as skin burns.

Wrinkles before chemical peeling Wrinkles after chemical peeling

Types of chemical peels

Chemical peels can be done on the skin of the face, hands and neck to remove blemishes, acne marks and scars. Thus, according to the region, the chemical peeling technique can vary, the main types being:

Surface chemical peeling: removes the outermost layer of the skin, being great for lightening blemishes and removing acne marks or superficial wrinkles;

Medium chemical peel: acids are used that remove the outer and middle layer of the skin, being used to treat acne and deeper wrinkles;

Deep chemical peel: removes the layers of skin to the internal level, being recommended for cases of skin damaged by the sun and other scars, such as acne or accidents.

The results of chemical peeling can be seen from the second treatment session, and during this period it is advisable to use a good moisturizing cream, with sunscreen, as the skin is very sensitive, reddish and prone to flaking.

Benefits of chemical peeling

The main benefits of chemical peels include:

Reduction of acne and accident scars;

Renewal of skin layers, improving skin appearance;

Reduction of age spots or sun spots;

Elimination of wrinkles and expression lines.

This type of treatment also reduces skin oil, increases collagen production, and prevents the appearance of blackheads and pimples. The results of chemical peeling depend on the type of peeling, whether superficial, medium or deep, and on the characteristics of the skin, being the most satisfactory result in lighter skins.

after peeling care

After chemical peeling, the skin is very sensitive and, therefore, it is recommended to avoid sun exposure, use sunscreen every 4 hours and avoid touching the treated area. In addition, it is important to use moisturizing creams to keep the skin healthy and prevent the appearance of blemishes and other damage. Here’s how to make a homemade moisturizer for dry skin.

It is also important to wash the treated skin with a neutral soap, to avoid irritation of the area, in addition to spraying thermal water on the treated area to avoid redness and burning in the area. It is recommended to return to the professional who performed the procedure if the irritation is too great to indicate the use of a cream with corticosteroids, for example.