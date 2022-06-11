HIV-1 and HIV-2: what are they and what are the differences

HIV-1 and HIV-2 are two different subtypes of the HIV virus, also known as the human immunodeficiency virus, which are responsible for causing AIDS, which is a serious disease that affects the immune system and slows down the body’s response. to infections.

These viruses, although they cause the same disease and are transmitted in the same way, have some important differences, especially in their transmission rate and in the way the disease evolves.

4 main differences between HIV-1 and HIV-2

HIV-1 and HIV-2 have many similarities regarding their replication, mode of transmission and clinical manifestations of AIDS, however they have some differences:

1. Where they are most frequent

HIV-1 is very common anywhere in the world, while HIV-2 is more common in West Africa.

2. How they are transmitted

The mode of transmission of the virus is the same for HIV-1 and HIV-2 and is through unprotected sexual contact, sharing needles between infected people, transmission during pregnancy or contact with infected blood.

Although they are transmitted in the same way, HIV-2 produces fewer viral particles than HIV-1 and, therefore, the risk of transmission is lower in people infected with HIV-2.

3. How the infection evolves

If HIV infection progresses to AIDS, the disease development process is very similar for both types of virus. However, as HIV-2 has a lower viral load, the course of infection tends to be slower. This makes the onset of symptoms in the case of AIDS caused by HIV-2 also take longer, which can take up to 30 years, compared to HIV-1, which can be around 10 years.

AIDS arises when the person has opportunistic infections, such as tuberculosis or pneumonia, for example, which are manifested due to the weakness of the immune system generated by the virus. See more about the disease and the symptoms that can occur.

4. How the treatment is done

Treatment for HIV infection is done with antiretroviral drugs, which, although they do not eliminate the virus from the body, help to prevent its multiplication, slow the progression of HIV, prevent transmission and help protect the immune system.

However, due to genetic differences between the viruses, drug combinations for the treatment of HIV-1 and HIV-2 may be different, as HIV-2 is resistant to two classes of antiretrovirals: reverse transcriptase analogues and to fusion/entry inhibitors. Learn more about HIV treatment.