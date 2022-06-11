Pulmonary sepsis: what it is, symptoms and treatment

Pulmonary sepsis corresponds to an infection that originates in the lung and is in most cases associated with pneumonia. Although the focus of the infection is the lung, the inflammatory signs are spread throughout the body, leading to the appearance of symptoms such as fever, chills, muscle pain and respiratory changes, mainly, such as rapid breathing, shortness of breath and excessive tiredness.

People who are hospitalized, have chronic diseases and have a weakened immune system are at greater risk of developing pulmonary sepsis and, therefore, in the presence of any symptoms suggestive of pulmonary sepsis, it is recommended that they go to the hospital for tests to be carried out and to be initiated. treatment, if necessary.

Symptoms of Pulmonary Sepsis

The symptoms of pulmonary sepsis are related to the involvement of the lung by microorganisms and the generalized inflammatory response caused by the organism in an attempt to eliminate the infectious agent responsible for the disease. Thus, the main symptoms of pulmonary sepsis are:

Fever;

Chills;

Accelerated breathing;

Shortness of breathe;

Increased heart rate;

Cough with phlegm, most of the time;

Muscle pain;

Excessive tiredness;

Chest pain, especially when breathing;

Headache;

Mental confusion and loss of consciousness, as optimal amounts of oxygen may not reach the brain.

It is important that the person is evaluated by the doctor as soon as the first signs and symptoms indicative of pulmonary sepsis appear, because this way it is possible to start treatment immediately and avoid possible complications.

Main causes

Pulmonary sepsis is in most cases associated with pneumonia caused by bacteria, mainly Streptococcus pneumoniaehowever other bacteria can also cause pneumonia and, consequently, pulmonary sepsis, such as Staphylococcus aureus, Haemophilus influenzae and Klebsiella pneumoniae.

However, not all people who come in contact with these microorganisms develop the disease and, therefore, pulmonary sepsis is more common in people who have a more compromised immune system due to chronic diseases, old age or young age.

In addition, people who are hospitalized in the Intensive Care Unit for a long time or who have undergone invasive procedures, mainly related to the respiratory system, are also at greater risk of developing pulmonary sepsis.

how is the diagnosis

The diagnosis of pulmonary sepsis must be made in the hospital by the general practitioner or infectious disease specialist by evaluating the signs and symptoms presented by the person. In addition, laboratory and imaging tests should be performed to confirm pulmonary sepsis.

Therefore, an X-ray of the lung may be requested to verify the focus of the infection, in addition to blood and urine tests, in which in most cases a decrease in the number of platelets and the number of leukocytes can be observed. , increase in bilirubin and C-Reactive Protein (CRP) and increase in the amount of protein in the urine.

In addition, a microbiological examination may also be requested to identify the infectious agent responsible for sepsis and the antibiotic sensitivity and resistance profile, and the most appropriate treatment may be indicated. Understand how sepsis is diagnosed.

Treatment for pulmonary sepsis

Treatment for pulmonary sepsis aims to eliminate the focus of infection, relieve symptoms and improve the person’s quality of life. Most of the time the treatment is carried out in the hospital, with the person hospitalized, so that it is possible to be monitored, mainly respiratory, as the treatment takes place so that complications are prevented.

Due to respiratory compromise, mechanical ventilation can be performed, in addition to antibiotic administration according to the microorganism related to pulmonary sepsis.