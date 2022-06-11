Benzyl benzoate: what it is, what it is for and how to use it

Benzyl benzoate is a medication indicated for the treatment of scabies, lice and nits and is available as a liquid emulsion or bar soap for topical use.

This remedy can be found in pharmacies or drugstores under the trade names Miticoçan, Sanasar, Pruridol or Scabenzil, for example, and can be purchased without a prescription.

However, if symptoms of itchiness or bumps on the skin or scalp do not improve, a GP should be consulted.

what is it for

Benzyl benzoate is indicated for the treatment of lice and nits, scientifically known as pediculosis, and for scabies, scientifically known as scabies.

How to use

The way to use benzyl benzoate depends on the form of presentation and the problem to be treated, which can be:

1. Liquid emulsion

For the treatment of lice and nits, wash the hair normally and then apply the liquid emulsion all over the scalp, taking care not to get it in the eyes or mouth, and leave it for the time indicated for each age. In addition, before applying the liquid emulsion, the product must be diluted.

Children up to 2 years: dilute 1 part of the product to 3 parts of water and let it act for 12 hours. In children under 6 months, the time of action should be only 6 hours;

dilute 1 part of the product to 3 parts of water and let it act for 12 hours. In children under 6 months, the time of action should be only 6 hours; Children between 2 and 12 years: dilute 1 part of the product to 1 part of water and leave it on the hair for up to 24 hours;

dilute 1 part of the product to 1 part of water and leave it on the hair for up to 24 hours; Adults: no dilution is necessary and the action time must be 24 hours.

After the time of action, remove the nits and lice with a fine-tooth comb and wash the hair again. The liquid emulsion can be used once a day, for a maximum of three days in a row, so as not to cause irritation to the scalp.

In the treatment of scabies, the liquid emulsion should be applied at night, after bathing, on damp skin, paying special attention to the regions between the fingers, armpits, belly and buttocks. Let the liquid emulsion dry, and apply the emulsion again. Put on the clothes, without drying the body. This emulsion must be removed in the bath the next morning. It is important to take care of body and bed clothes, which must be changed, washed and ironed. The liquid emulsion can be applied only once a day.

Benzyl benzoate should not be used on the skin with moisturizers or body oils, or shampoo or conditioner on the hair, and should be removed before use.

2. Bar soap

Benzyl benzoate bar soap for the treatment of lice and nits should be used during the shower after washing the hair with shampoo and conditioner. The soap should be used on the scalp, foaming and let it act for 5 minutes. It is important to be careful not to get foam in the eyes or mouth. After 5 minutes, a fine comb must be passed to remove the lice and nits and wash the hair and scalp again with shampoo and conditioner normally used on a daily basis.

For the treatment of scabies, bar soap should also be used during the bath, on wet skin, making foam and let it act until the skin dries. Remove the product from the skin, wash with normal soap and dry the skin well.

Benzyl benzoate bar soap should only be used once a day.

who shouldn’t use

Benzyl benzoate should not be used in case of allergy to benzyl benzoate or any other component of the formula, therefore, it is recommended to apply the product over a small area of ​​the skin before use. If the skin is reddened, blistered or itchy, do not use benzyl benzoate.

In addition, benzyl benzoate is contraindicated in pregnancy and breastfeeding and should not be used on mucous membranes or if there are wounds, abrasions or burns on the skin.

Possible side effects

Major side effects include contact dermatitis, erythema, and hypersensitivity reactions, which can be identified by signs such as skin irritation and blisters, which usually improve after stopping benzyl benzoate.