Pediculosis: what it is, how to identify it and treatment

Pediculosis is the technical term attributed to lice infestation, which can occur on the head, being more frequent in school-age children, or on hair in the pubic region, eyelashes or eyebrows. The presence of lice can cause intense itching in the affected area and, as a consequence of itching, can lead to the appearance of small sores in the region.

Louse is a parasite that does not fly or jump but is passed from person to person through direct contact with the hair of a person with lice or through the use of brushes, combs, hats, pillows or sheets. These parasites feed only on blood, live for an average of 30 days and multiply very quickly, as each female lays between 7 to 10 nits a day.

how to identify

Lice are brown or black, which is why they are more difficult to observe as they are easily confused with hair. Thus, to identify pediculosis it is important that the person is attentive to the appearance of some signs and symptoms in the place where there is infestation, which can be noticed:

Intense itching at the site;

Small wounds in the area of ​​infestation;

Local redness;

Appearance of small white dots in the scalp region, which are usually associated with the presence of nits;

Signs of inflammation, such as increased temperature of the site, due to the presence of saliva and louse droppings.

Thus, in the presence of these signs and symptoms, it is important to start treatment, which should be guided by the doctor according to the place of infestation, and the use of specific shampoos, sprays or the use of oral antiparasitics, for example, may be advised.

How should the treatment be?

Treatment for pediculosis may vary according to the place where there is infestation, however, in general, the use of specific shampoos against lice and nits can be recommended by the doctor, which should be applied to dry or wet hair according to the recommendation of the doctor. manufacturer.

After shampooing, use a fine-tooth comb to remove lice and nits that have been killed by the product. It is also recommended that the shampoo be applied again 1 week later, as the louse development time is about 12 days and, therefore, a new application is recommended to ensure the removal of all lice and nits. Here’s how to use lice shampoo.

In addition, as a way to complement the treatment, you can also use some home remedies that can be based on vinegar, rue, cornmeal or essential oils that also help fight lice. Learn how to prepare home remedies for lice.

In some cases it may be indicated, instead of shampoos, the use of an antiparasitic, Ivermectin, in tablet form, normally indicated in a single dose.

Treatment for pubic pediculosis

In the case of pediculosis pubis, it is usually recommended by the doctor to pass a fine comb in the region to try to remove the lice and nits, in addition to the use of sprays, lotions or creams suitable for the genital region and that are effective in the treatment of the infestation. See more details of the treatment of pubic pediculosis.

Check out more tips for treating head lice in the following video: