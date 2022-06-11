Preventive examination: what it is, what it is for and how it is done

The preventive exam, also known as Pap smear, is a gynecological exam indicated for sexually active women and aims to evaluate the cervix, checking for signs that indicate infection by HPV, which is the virus responsible for cervical cancer. uterus, or by other microorganisms that can be sexually transmitted.

The preventive test is a simple, quick and painless test and the recommendation is that it be performed annually, or according to the gynecologist’s guidance, by women up to 65 years of age.

what is it for

The preventive exam is indicated to investigate changes in the uterus that can bring complications for the woman, being carried out mainly for:

Check for signs of vaginal infections such as trichomoniasis, candidiasis and bacterial vaginosis, mainly due to Gardnerella sp.;

such as trichomoniasis, candidiasis and bacterial vaginosis, mainly due to Gardnerella sp.; Investigate signs of sexually transmitted infections such as gonorrhea, chlamydia and syphilis, for example;

such as gonorrhea, chlamydia and syphilis, for example; Check for signs of changes in the cervix related to infection by the human papillomavirus, HPV;

related to infection by the human papillomavirus, HPV; Evaluate changes suggestive of cancer of the cervix.

In addition, the preventive can be performed with the aim of evaluating the presence of Naboth cysts, which are small nodules that can be formed due to the accumulation of fluid released by the glands present in the cervix.

How is done

The preventive exam is a quick, simple exam that is done in the gynecologist’s office and that does not hurt, however the woman may feel a slight discomfort or feeling of pressure in the uterus during the exam, however this feeling passes as soon as the gynecologist removes the medical device and the spatula or brush used in the examination.

To take the exam, it is important that the woman is not in her menstrual period and has not used creams, medicines or vaginal contraceptives for at least 2 days before the exam, in addition to not having had sexual intercourse or having performed vaginal showers, as these factors may interfere with the test result.

In the gynecologist’s office, the person is placed in a gynecological position and a medical device is inserted into the vaginal canal that is used to visualize the cervix. Then, the doctor uses a spatula or a brush to collect a small sample of cells from the cervix, which is sent to the laboratory for analysis.

After the collection, the woman can return to her normal activities and the result is released about 7 days after the exam. In the exam report, in addition to what was reported, what was visualized, in some cases it is also possible that there is an indication of the doctor in relation to when a new exam should be performed. Learn how to understand the results of the preventive exam.

When to take the preventive exam

The preventive exam is indicated for women who have already started their sexual life and is recommended to be carried out until the age of 65, in addition to being recommended to be done annually. However, in case there are negative results for 2 years in a row, the gynecologist may indicate the performance of the preventive test every 3 years. However, in cases where changes are observed in the cervix, mainly related to HPV infection, it is recommended that the exam be carried out every six months so that the evolution of the change can be monitored.

In cases of women aged 64 and over, it is recommended that the exam be performed with an interval of 1 to 3 years between exams depending on what is observed during the exam. In addition, pregnant women can also perform the preventive, as there is no risk to the baby and no compromise of pregnancy, in addition to being important since if changes are identified, the most appropriate treatment can be started to avoid complications for the baby. .

Despite the recommendation to carry out the preventive examination is for women who have already started their sexual life, the examination can also be carried out by women who have never had penetrative sexual intercourse, using a special material during the examination.