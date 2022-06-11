Isostretching: what it is, benefits and exercises

Isostretching is a method created by Bernard Redondo, which consists of performing stretching postures during a prolonged expiration, which is performed simultaneously with contractions of the deep vertebral musculature.

This is a complete technique, which consists of performing exercises, whose function is to improve flexibility and strengthen the different muscle groups of the body, through appropriate exercises, developing awareness of correct spine positions and, also, respiratory capacity.

Isostretching is suitable for all ages and adapts well to each person’s abilities at any given time, and as it has no impact, it does not cause muscle injuries.

what are the benefits

Isostretching, in addition to improving physical condition, as it helps to regain awareness of the correct positions of the spine, can also be used to improve the elderly’s gait parameters, prevent urinary incontinence, improve blood and lymphatic circulation, increase cardiorespiratory capacity and reduce muscle tensions. See other ways to correct posture.

In addition, it is indicated in the treatment of postural disorders, thoracic hyperkyphosis, thoracopulmonary expansion, treatment of chronic low back pain, stretching of the hamstring muscles and the treatment of scoliosis.

how are the exercises

The various postures are done with the person sitting, lying down and standing, working the breath simultaneously. The Isostretching technique can be practiced once or twice a week, and should be performed under the supervision of a physical therapist.

Some examples of Isostretching exercises that you can do are:

Exercise 1

Standing with the spine erect and the head aligned, the feet parallel, apart and in line with the pelvis, in order to ensure good stability, and with the arms along the body, you should:

Slightly flex your legs;

Perform a slight extension of the shoulder and wrist, backwards, with the fingers extended and open;

Strongly contract the glutes and limb muscles;

Bring the inferior angles of the scapula closer together;

Inhale and exhale deeply.

Exercise 2

Standing with your feet parallel, aligned with the width of your pelvis, well supported on the floor and with a ball between your thighs, above your knees, you should:

Keep your arms stretched above your head and beside your ears, crossing your hands above bringing your palms together, one against the other;

Stretch your arms higher;

Squeeze the ball between your knees;

Contract the muscles of the limbs;

Inhale and exhale deeply.

Each posture must be repeated at least 3 times.

Watch the following video and see how to improve posture with other exercises: