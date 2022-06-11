Neutropenia: what it is and main causes

Neutropenia corresponds to a decrease in the amount of neutrophils, which are the blood cells responsible for fighting infections. Ideally, the amount of neutrophils should be between 1500 and 8000/mm³, however, due to changes in the bone marrow or the maturation process of these cells, the amount of circulating neutrophils may decrease, characterizing neutropenia.

According to the number of neutrophils found, neutropenia can be classified according to its severity into:

mild neutropenia wherein the neutrophils are between 1000 and 1500/µL;

moderate neutropenia wherein the neutrophils are between 500 to 1000/µL;

severe neutropeniain which neutrophils are less than 500/µL, which can favor the proliferation of fungi and bacteria that live naturally in the body, resulting in infection;

The lower the amount of circulating neutrophils, the greater the person’s susceptibility to infections. It is important that neutropenia is evaluated carefully, as the result may have been influenced by problems at the time of collection, storage of the sample or changes in the equipment on which the analysis is carried out, for example. Therefore, it is recommended that the total neutrophil count be evaluated to verify if, in fact, there is a neutropenia.

In addition, when the number of red blood cells and platelets is normal and the number of neutrophils is low, it is recommended that repeated blood counts be performed to confirm neutropenia.

Causes of neutropenia

The decrease in the number of neutrophils can happen due to insufficient production or alteration in the neutrophil maturation process in the bone marrow or due to the higher rate of destruction of neutrophils in the blood. Thus, the main causes of neutropenia are:

Megaloblastic anemia;

Aplastic anemia;

Leukemia;

Enlarged spleen;

Cirrhosis;

Systemic lupus erythematosus;

Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria;

Viral infections, mainly Epstein-Barr virus and hepatitis virus;

Bacterial infection, especially when there is tuberculosis and septicemia.

In addition, neutropenia can occur as a result of treatment with some drugs, such as Aminopyrine, Propylthiouracil and Penicillin, for example, or due to vitamin B12 or folic acid deficiency, for example.

cyclic neutropenia

Cyclic neutropenia corresponds to an autosomal dominant genetic disease characterized by a decrease in neutrophil levels in cycles, that is, every 21 days, most of the time, there is a decrease in the amount of circulating neutrophils.

This disease is rare and happens due to a mutation in a gene present on chromosome 19 that is responsible for the production of an enzyme, elastase, in neutrophils. In the absence of this enzyme, neutrophils are destroyed more frequently.

febrile neutropenia

Febrile neutropenia occurs when there are few neutrophils, usually less than 500/µL, favoring the occurrence of infections and leading to an increase in body temperature, usually above 38ºC.

Therefore, treatment for febrile neutropenia involves taking fever-reducing medication, antibiotics by mouth or vein, as directed by your doctor to control the infection, and injections with neutrophil growth factors to combat neutropenia. In addition, it may also be necessary to add a second antimicrobial to the treatment if the patient continues to have a fever 5 days after starting treatment.